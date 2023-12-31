Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

In a chilling echo of the past, Ethiopia’s Tigray region teeters on the brink of a catastrophic famine, endangering the lives of millions. The interim regional authority, under the leadership of President Getachew Reda, has sounded the alarm, warning that over 91 percent of Tigray’s population faces the grim specter of starvation. This looming crisis, the administration says, is a lethal concoction of drought, the fallout from a relentless two-year conflict, and a crippling interruption of aid.

Escalating Crisis Despite Peace Agreement

Despite the signing of the Pretoria agreement in November 2022, a beacon of hope for peace, the situation in Tigray has only worsened. Thousands of Tigrayans have already succumbed to the gnawing clutches of hunger, their lives lost amidst a sea of unfulfilled promises and escalating conflict. The regional administration, overwhelmed and under-resourced, has declared a disaster emergency, but its pleas for aid are yet to yield the required response.

Urgent Call for Action

Getachew has called upon both the Ethiopian government and the international community to step in and prevent a humanitarian disaster. He evokes the horrifying memory of the Ethiopian famine of the 1980s, a devastating period that claimed approximately one million lives. If the world does not act swiftly, Getachew warns, we may see history cruelly repeat itself.

Multipronged Threat Exacerbates Situation

The threat of famine is exacerbated by a host of other crises plaguing the region. An economic crisis and mass displacement have left the population vulnerable, while the destruction of health facilities and adverse weather conditions have compounded the issue. To add to the misery, locust invasions, a biblical plague in the 21st century, have ravaged what little remains of the region’s agriculture.

Earlier this year, the United States and the World Food Programme (WFP) had suspended aid due to concerns over the diversion of supplies. Aid has since partially resumed, but it remains insufficient to meet the massive demand. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warns that the drought situation is worsening, and food security in Tigray is expected to further deteriorate. According to the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, displaced populations face severe food insecurity, their future hanging by a thread.

As the struggle for survival continues, the world must heed this grave warning and act to prevent a disaster that could claim countless innocent lives. The clock is ticking for Tigray, and every second lost brings the region closer to an unfathomable catastrophe.