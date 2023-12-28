Sudanese Lt. Gen. Dagalo’s Visit to Ethiopia: A Diplomatic Move in the Horn of Africa

As dawn broke over Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s bustling capital, an aircraft touched down carrying a significant passenger – Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Better known as Hemeti, the deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), his presence in Ethiopia carries substantial diplomatic weight. The visit, shrouded in a veil of secrecy, marks a pivotal moment in the intricate dynamics of the Horn of Africa.

Welcoming a Key Player

Upon arrival, Hemeti was officially greeted by the Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen Hassen. The two figures, both serious players in their respective nations, represent a bridge between Sudan and Ethiopia, two neighboring countries entwined in a complex dance of regional politics and security issues. This meeting, while cloaked in confidentiality, could signal crucial steps towards cooperation and dialogue in a region often marred by tension.

The Unspoken Agenda

The specifics of Lt. Gen. Dagalo’s visit remain undisclosed. However, high-level meetings of this nature typically center around discussions on bilateral relations, security, trade, regional concerns, or a blend of these elements. Given the ongoing tensions and border disputes between Sudan and Ethiopia, and the looming negotiations surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), the meeting’s significance cannot be understated.

The Balance of Power

Within the political landscape of Sudan, Hemeti is a force to be reckoned with. As the commander of the RSF, he holds a delicate balance of power. The relationship between the RSF and the regular army is complex, reflecting differing views on the integration of these forces. This interplay, coupled with Hemeti’s diplomatic visit to Ethiopia, adds another layer to the rich tapestry of regional politics.

In the shadow of a conflict that has resulted in over 12.6 million people killed and 7 million displaced, the hope for peace persists. As Hemeti steps onto Ethiopian soil, the world watches closely, anticipating the ripples his visit may generate in this tumultuous region.