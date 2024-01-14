en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ethiopia

Mass Wedding in Ethiopia: A Celebration of Unity and Tradition Amid Pandemic

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
Mass Wedding in Ethiopia: A Celebration of Unity and Tradition Amid Pandemic

Hundreds of couples, their faces glowing with joy, congregated in Ethiopia’s capital for a mass wedding ceremony, the first of its kind in a decade. This grand event marked a significant revival of mass weddings, a traditional practice that had witnessed a decline due to the relentless onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Celebration of Unity and Tradition

Participants journeyed from various corners of the country, dressed in traditional white attire, symbolic of purity and unity. Their jubilation echoed through the streets of the capital as they indulged in song and dance, infusing the air with an infectious sense of mirth and camaraderie.

The event was more than just a marriage ceremony. It was a vibrant display of Ethiopia’s rich cultural tapestry, a testament to the enduring power of communal bonds and traditions. Participants expressed their elation at this unique opportunity to marry alongside other tribes from different regions, thereby fostering inter-tribal connections and unity.

Reviving Cultural Practices Amid Pandemic Challenges

The mass wedding was not merely a spontaneous outburst of celebration. It was a carefully orchestrated affair, sponsored by Yament Private Limited and state broadcaster EBC. The primary aim was to showcase Ethiopia’s traditional culture and marriage practices to the world, thereby boosting the nation’s tourism potential.

Yet, the event held a profound significance that transcended its stated objectives. It was a compelling demonstration of resilience, a signal that cultural practices could endure and even flourish amidst the disruptions caused by a global health crisis.

The Significance of Mass Weddings

Mass weddings hold a special place in the cultural ethos of Ethiopia, reflecting the country’s emphasis on community and shared celebrations. The act of hundreds of couples committing to a lifetime together, in the presence of their community, is a powerful affirmation of societal bonds.

The event also attracted attention due to the participants’ adherence to traditional attire and the exuberant public festivities that accompanied the ceremony. This reaffirmed the importance of such gatherings as significant cultural landmarks, highlighting the continuity of traditions even in the face of daunting challenges.

0
Ethiopia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ethiopia

See more
1 hour ago
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
Unanimity has been reached among Ethiopia’s political factions: they’ve voiced their full support for the country’s maritime access deal with Somaliland, an autonomous region of Somalia striving for international recognition as a sovereign state. This consensus emerged at the general assembly of the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council (EPPJC) held in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.
Ethiopian Political Parties Unanimously Back Somaliland Maritime Access Deal
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
20 hours ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
20 hours ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
20 hours ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
20 hours ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
20 hours ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
11 seconds
Shams Mulani's Nine-Wicket Haul Sets Mumbai on Victory Path in Ranji Trophy
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
30 seconds
Kenny Tete's Eco-friendly Departure Post Chelsea Defeat and Fulham's Strategic Contract Extension
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
33 seconds
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: The Future of Cancer Treatment
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
33 seconds
Controversy Surrounds VAR Decision in Recent Football Match
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
42 seconds
Senator Elizabeth Warren Advocates for Pay Raise in Congress
Egypt's Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil
1 min
Egypt's Pharmacy Sector In Crisis: A Deep Dive Into The Pricing Turmoil
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
1 min
Hunter Biden's Solo Defense Against GOP Investigations
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
1 min
Karnataka Congress Files Police Complaint against BJP Leader for Controversial Remarks
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
3 mins
ANC's 112th Birthday: A Time for Celebration or Introspection?
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
3 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
10 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app