LISEC and EIB: Fostering Economic Development in Ethiopia and Africa

Modjo, Ethiopia, a significant hub of the world's leather production, is witnessing the transformative power of the Leather Initiative for Sustainable Employment Creation (LISEC). At the center of this transformative journey is Abay Girma Kefene, a young Ethiopian who has taken strides towards his dream of becoming a leather craftsman, thanks to LISEC. The burdens of familial responsibilities and financial hardships, once looming large in Abay's life, have taken a back seat since he stepped into the realm of LISEC.

Advertisment

Empowering Ethiopian Youth through LISEC

The Leather Initiative for Sustainable Employment Creation (LISEC) is a program funded by the European Union and executed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in conjunction with the Ethiopian government. The initiative's mission is clear: to enhance the leather industry and create employment opportunities for the youth of Ethiopia, thereby addressing the root causes of migration from the country.

Abay's life turned a corner when he joined LISEC. The program provided him with thorough training in leather crafting and entrepreneurship, with a particular emphasis on teamwork and business savvy—skills essential for carving a successful path in a competitive environment.

Advertisment

From Aspiration to Realization

Abay, now empowered by LISEC, is well-equipped to exploit the abundant leather resources of Modjo. His vision is to produce and distribute quality leather goods within his local community, thereby fostering economic development and ensuring the sustainability of the leather industry. The initiative's comprehensive approach went beyond simple training; it also provided shared manufacturing spaces and vital machinery for entrepreneurs to establish businesses in Modjo.

This story of Abay exemplifies the impact of LISEC in transforming dreams into tangible successes. It is a testament to the power of such developmental programs in unlocking the potential of individuals and communities.

Advertisment

European Investment Bank's Equity Investment in Africa

In a similar vein of fostering development, the European Investment Bank (EIB) has made a €30 million equity investment in Seedstars Africa Ventures I venture capital fund. The fund aims to provide better access to risk capital for innovative businesses and start-ups across Africa, particularly those developing digital technologies addressing basic needs such as education, healthcare, and utilities.

This investment is part of the EU's efforts to support African businesses, promote innovation and digitalization, and focus on fostering inclusive economic growth, thereby reducing economic and social disparities. The EIB's investment is backed by the EU through the ACP Trust Fund and the Boost Africa program and includes technical assistance to help these companies develop business skills and expertise.

Both LISEC and EIB's initiatives hint at a promising future for Ethiopia and Africa at large, where dreams are nurtured, aspirations are realized, and innovation thrives.