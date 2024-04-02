Innovative African Architecture: Salt Bricks, Mud Walls Exhibit in UAE Showcases Sustainable Design

At a major exhibition in the United Arab Emirates, Nigerian architect Tosin Oshinowo unveils the future of architecture through salt bricks and sweeping mud walls, showcasing the innovative potential of materials considered unconventional. This initiative, part of a broader exploration of sustainable design, highlights how regions like Africa, faced with resource scarcity, are leading the way in ecological and adaptable architecture. The exhibition, titled "The Beauty of Imperimance: An Architecture of Adaptability," brought together designers from 26 countries to Sharjah, presenting solutions that address global challenges such as climate change through the lens of scarcity and sustainability.

Reimagining Resources

Ethiopian designer Miriam Hillawi Abraham's structure, the Museum of Artifice, constructed from pink Himalayan salt, pays homage to Ethiopia's rock-hewn churches and the tradition of building with salt in the Danakil Depression. Meanwhile, Ghanaian firm Hive Earth Studio demonstrated the ancient yet innovative technique of rammed earth construction, using locally sourced UAE soil to reduce environmental impact and exhibit the aesthetic and sustainable potential of mud walls. These projects not only reflect a deep understanding of traditional materials but also a forward-thinking approach to their application in modern design.

Unfinished Projects as Potential Spaces

Ghana-based designers Dominique Petit-Frère and Emil Grip, through their project Limbo Accra, transformed a derelict shopping mall into an inviting communal space, creatively using white calico cotton fabric to bridge architecture from West Africa with Middle Eastern settings. In another example, architects Papa Omotayo and Eve Nnaji from Lagos introduced "We Rest at the Birds Nest," a three-storey structure made from scaffolding and organic waste, offering a sanctuary for birds and workers alike, demonstrating an inclusive approach to design that considers non-human inhabitants of our planet.

Lessons in Sustainability

The exhibition curated by Tosin Oshinowo not only showcased architectural innovation but also prompted a reflection on sustainability, design, and the adaptation to climate change. Through the works of African designers, the showcase highlighted how the continent, disproportionately affected by climate crises, is pioneering in achieving a balance with ecology through architectural practices. This initiative stands as a testament to the potential of reimagined resources and collaborative design in addressing global challenges, offering lessons in sustainability that resonate beyond regional boundaries.