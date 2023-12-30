en English
Africa

Impending Famine Threatens Tigray Region in Ethiopia

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Impending Famine Threatens Tigray Region in Ethiopia

The Tigray region in northern Ethiopia is teetering on the brink of a devastating famine. With over 91% of its population at risk, the interim regional authority, led by President Getachew Reda, has issued a dire warning. The crisis is a combined result of an extreme drought and the lingering effects of a brutal two-year war.

Impending Famine in Tigray

The area is reminiscent of the catastrophic Ethiopian famine of the 1980s. Thousands of Tigrayans are already succumbing to starvation, and the situation is rapidly deteriorating. The authorities face severe resource limitations in managing the crisis, and media access to the region is heavily restricted by the federal government, complicating independent verification of the situation on the ground.

The Role of Conflict and Drought

The lingering effects of the two-year conflict between Tigrayan forces and the Ethiopian government, which ended with the Pretoria agreement in November 2022, have been amplified by drought conditions. These factors, combined with economic turmoil, mass displacements, destruction of healthcare facilities, erratic weather patterns, and locust infestations, have contributed to the current crisis.

International Aid and Response

The temporary suspension of aid by the United States and the UN’s World Food Programme earlier in the year exacerbated the crisis, although aid has been partially restored. The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has echoed concerns about the worsening drought conditions in parts of Ethiopia and the need for urgent scaling up of aid to prevent further deterioration of the food security situation.

Despite the declaration of a disaster emergency, resources to combat the crisis remain limited. President Getachew Reda has called for the Ethiopian government and the international community to intervene promptly to avert a further humanitarian catastrophe.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

