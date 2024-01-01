en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ethiopia

Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

In the northern region of Ethiopia, Tigray, officials are sounding the alarm over an impending famine threatening the lives of millions. On December 30, 2023, Getachew Reda, the president of Tigray’s interim regional authority, announced that a staggering 91 percent of the local population is teetering on the edge of starvation. The famine, a catastrophic aftermath of a two-year conflict, is now being further aggravated by a severe drought.

A Desperate Plea for Assistance

Getachew issued an urgent appeal to the Ethiopian government and the international community to intervene and provide immediate assistance. The current crisis in Tigray is drawing chilling parallels to the Ethiopian famine of the 1980s, a devastating event that led to approximately one million deaths. The November 2022 Pretoria agreement, a peace pact that ended the war between Tigrayan rebels and Ethiopian government forces, has failed to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

The Cumulative Effects of War and Natural Disasters

Getachew highlighted the cumulative effects of the war: a crippling economic crisis, mass displacement, the destruction of health facilities, and natural calamities like insufficient seasonal rains, destructive rainfall, and locust invasions. He stated that although a disaster emergency has been declared in the region, Tigray’s interim administration has limited resources to manage the unfolding disaster.

International Aid: A Temporary Relief

A temporary cessation of aid by the United States and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) earlier in the year had compounded the crisis. Aid has since resumed on a limited scale, but it is far from sufficient to meet the needs of the population. The UN’s humanitarian response agency OCHA has warned that the drought situation is deteriorating in parts of Ethiopia and that without an urgent scaling up of aid, conditions will only worsen.

Impending Crisis: A Bleak Outlook

The food security situation in Tigray is expected to deteriorate between October 2023 and May 2024, with the displaced populations facing severe food insecurity. The crisis has been exacerbated by the death of over 85,000 livestock due to drought and the significant challenges facing at-risk populations, including pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. As the fight for survival intensifies, the world waits with bated breath, hoping for an end to this human tragedy.

0
Ethiopia Human Rights
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Urgent Action Needed

By Geeta Pillai

How a Duke's Intervention Transformed a Prince's Destiny: The Gordonstoun Saga

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tigray on the Brink: Ethiopia Faces Imminent Famine Crisis

By Geeta Pillai

Looming Famine in Ethiopia's Tigray Region: Echoes of the 1980s Catastrophe

By Hadeel Hashem

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
@Accidents · 17 hours
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name ...
heart comment 0
Imminent Famine Risk in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region: A Call to Action

By BNN Correspondents

Imminent Famine Risk in Ethiopia's Tigray Region: A Call to Action
Tigray Faces Imminent Famine, 91% at Risk Due to Multiple Factors

By Wojciech Zylm

Tigray Faces Imminent Famine, 91% at Risk Due to Multiple Factors
Famine Threat Looms Over Tigray Amid War and Environmental Crises

By Ebenezer Mensah

Famine Threat Looms Over Tigray Amid War and Environmental Crises
Impending Famine Threatens Tigray Region in Ethiopia

By Rafia Tasleem

Impending Famine Threatens Tigray Region in Ethiopia
Latest Headlines
World News
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
4 mins
FDA Announces Voluntary Recall of Infant Formula Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
5 mins
Taiwan's Future with China: Democracy Holds the Key, Says President Tsai
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
5 mins
New Year Rings in Leadership and Achievements in Nigeria and Gujarat
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
5 mins
Umair Niazi Appeals Nomination Rejection: Rawalpindi Tribunal Set for Historic Hearing
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
6 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Taiwan's Reunification with China an 'Historical Inevitability'
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
6 mins
Period Pants Tax Abolished: A Move Towards Menstrual Equity
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
7 mins
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
8 mins
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
4 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
33 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
37 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
57 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
60 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
2 hours
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app