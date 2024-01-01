Impending Famine in Tigray, Ethiopia: A Dire Warning

In the northern region of Ethiopia, Tigray, officials are sounding the alarm over an impending famine threatening the lives of millions. On December 30, 2023, Getachew Reda, the president of Tigray’s interim regional authority, announced that a staggering 91 percent of the local population is teetering on the edge of starvation. The famine, a catastrophic aftermath of a two-year conflict, is now being further aggravated by a severe drought.

A Desperate Plea for Assistance

Getachew issued an urgent appeal to the Ethiopian government and the international community to intervene and provide immediate assistance. The current crisis in Tigray is drawing chilling parallels to the Ethiopian famine of the 1980s, a devastating event that led to approximately one million deaths. The November 2022 Pretoria agreement, a peace pact that ended the war between Tigrayan rebels and Ethiopian government forces, has failed to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.

The Cumulative Effects of War and Natural Disasters

Getachew highlighted the cumulative effects of the war: a crippling economic crisis, mass displacement, the destruction of health facilities, and natural calamities like insufficient seasonal rains, destructive rainfall, and locust invasions. He stated that although a disaster emergency has been declared in the region, Tigray’s interim administration has limited resources to manage the unfolding disaster.

International Aid: A Temporary Relief

A temporary cessation of aid by the United States and the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) earlier in the year had compounded the crisis. Aid has since resumed on a limited scale, but it is far from sufficient to meet the needs of the population. The UN’s humanitarian response agency OCHA has warned that the drought situation is deteriorating in parts of Ethiopia and that without an urgent scaling up of aid, conditions will only worsen.

Impending Crisis: A Bleak Outlook

The food security situation in Tigray is expected to deteriorate between October 2023 and May 2024, with the displaced populations facing severe food insecurity. The crisis has been exacerbated by the death of over 85,000 livestock due to drought and the significant challenges facing at-risk populations, including pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. As the fight for survival intensifies, the world waits with bated breath, hoping for an end to this human tragedy.