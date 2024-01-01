en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia’s Tigray Region: Urgent Action Needed

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:50 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Imminent Famine Threatens Ethiopia’s Tigray Region: Urgent Action Needed

In an alarming revelation, the Tigray regional authorities in Ethiopia have disclosed that the region is on the brink of a famine of catastrophic proportions, reminiscent of the devastating famine that swept Ethiopia in the 1980s. Getachew Reda, the president of the interim regional authority, has expressed grave concerns over the looming crisis, stating that a staggering 91 percent of Tigray’s populace is at risk of starvation and death.

War and Drought: A Deadly Combo

The region, already bearing the brunt of a tumultuous two-year war, has been further ravaged by a confluence of drought, economic downturn, and erratic rainfall patterns. The mass displacement of people and the destruction of essential health facilities have compounded the crisis, pushing the region to the edge of a major humanitarian disaster.

Aid Suspension and Locust Attacks

In a further blow to the beleaguered region, the temporary suspension of aid from the United States and the United Nations’ World Food Programme, following allegations of aid diversion, has exacerbated the situation. Despite the partial reinstatement of aid, it falls drastically short of the escalating needs of the region. Adding to the woes of Tigray, locust invasions have created additional challenges, decimating crops and further straining the region’s food security.

Disaster Emergency and Urgent Call for Action

The Tigray interim administration, in a desperate move, has declared a disaster emergency. However, grappling with limited resources, the administration is struggling to manage the crisis effectively. The United Nations has also reported a worsening drought situation in parts of Ethiopia, which could trigger widespread food insecurity.

The Ethiopian government and the international community are now being pushed to take swift and decisive action to avert a humanitarian catastrophe that could potentially rival the infamous Ethiopian famine of the 1980s.

0
Africa Ethiopia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ghana Announces Squad for AFCON Finals: Premier League Stars Partey, Lamptey Absent

By Salman Khan

Thomas Partey Excluded from Ghana's AFCON 2023 Squad Due to Injury

By Salman Khan

Crucial Meeting between Sudan's Pro-civilian Group and Rapid Support Forces Scheduled in Addis Abeba

By Waqas Arain

Chad's Political Shift: Dr. Succes Masra Appointed as Prime Minister

By Quadri Adejumo

X Corp. Invests in Chad's Development: A Strategic Move Towards Africa ...
@Africa · 47 mins
X Corp. Invests in Chad's Development: A Strategic Move Towards Africa ...
heart comment 0
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Democratic Republic of Congo: Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy
Unbooked Flights: Athletes’ Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers’ ‘Nonsense’ Decision

By Salman Khan

Unbooked Flights: Athletes' Frustration and Questions Over Event Organizers' 'Nonsense' Decision
Arizona Border Patrol Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

Arizona Border Patrol Grapples with Unprecedented Migrant Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
10 seconds
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
3 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
3 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
6 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
6 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
6 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
6 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
6 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
7 mins
Liverpool vs Newcastle United: A New Year Showdown in the Premier League
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
55 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app