Energy

Huawei and Ethiopia Eye Digital Power Technology Implementation

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Huawei and Ethiopia Eye Digital Power Technology Implementation

In a significant gathering of Ethiopian energy officials, a pivotal discussion took place regarding the implementation of digital power technology services in Addis Ababa. The meeting was graced by key figures including Minister of Water and Energy Habtamu Itefa, Minister of State for Energy Sultan Woli, and high-ranking authorities from Ethiopian Electric Power, Ethiopian Electricity Utility, and the Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority.

Unveiling Huawei’s Readiness

An expert from the Chinese multinational technology company, Huawei, took the opportunity to present the company’s comprehensive experience in the field of digital power technology. He stressed Huawei’s readiness to bring its expertise to the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, emphasizing how the firm’s capabilities could revolutionize power supply in the region.

Smart Power Technologies: The Future of Energy

Huawei’s smart power technologies have been recognized for their efficiency and adaptability, providing alternative energy supply options for households, remote communities, and businesses that are not connected to the main power grid. These technologies are anticipated to bring a radical shift in Ethiopia’s energy landscape, facilitating reliable power for those who need it the most.

Moving Forward: The March Workshop

The meeting concluded with a resolution to schedule a workshop in March. The aim is to promote the benefits of smart power technologies, creating a platform to engage various sector institutions, regional bodies, and private energy technology suppliers. This initiative is expected to foster a greater understanding and broader acceptance of digital power technology services in Ethiopia.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

