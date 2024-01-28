FAO Agricola Medal Awarded to Ethiopian PM Amidst Drought Crisis

United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has awarded the FAO Agricola Medal to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Rome, Italy, for his commendable leadership and commitment towards improving food security and nutrition in Ethiopia. The prestigious medal is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to sustainable food production, world food security, and international cooperation.

Award Amidst Drought Crisis

The award ceremony took place amidst one of the worst drought crises Ethiopia has faced in decades, which has left nearly four million people in urgent need of food assistance. The situation is further aggravated by high rates of malnutrition, water scarcity, and disease outbreaks. Despite this, the Prime Minister's vision and the pursuit of innovative solutions, particularly in wheat self-sufficiency, were recognized and celebrated.

Under Ahmed's administration, the focus has been on high-value and industrial crops, leading to promising outcomes for Ethiopia's food sovereignty. The country has been making critical investments in the agricultural sector and striving towards wheat self-sufficiency. The Director General of UNIDO commended Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's efforts, acknowledging Ethiopia's significant progress in agricultural production, food security, and poverty reduction. An increase in wheat harvest and other agricultural sectors was also noted.

The Tigray Famine Crisis

However, the award comes at a time when over 860 people have succumbed to hunger in the Tigray region since September 2023, with the Tigray regional administration interim head describing the crisis as a catastrophe akin to the 1984 famine. The combined aftermath of the previous war in Tigray, which concluded in 2022, and the ongoing drought, have left 91% of Tigray's population at risk of starvation, casting a long shadow over the award.