Ethiopia

Famine Threat Looms Over Tigray Amid War and Environmental Crises

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:03 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 8:29 pm EST
Famine Threat Looms Over Tigray Amid War and Environmental Crises

Amidst a debilitating two-year conflict and mounting environmental challenges, Tigray, a region in northern Ethiopia, is teetering on the precipice of a catastrophic famine. The interim regional authority’s president, Getachew Reda, confirmed on December 30, 2023, that over 91% of Tigray’s population is at risk of starvation, echoing the horrors of the 1980s Ethiopian famine that claimed nearly a million lives.

Confluence of Crises

The region’s vulnerability stems from a perfect storm of adversities: a protracted war, recurrent drought, and ecological disturbances like locust invasions. The Pretoria agreement, signed in November 2022, halted the hostilities between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopian government forces. However, it did not mitigate Tigray’s plight. The war’s aftermath—population displacements, the destruction of health infrastructure, and overall economic destabilization—has only heightened the region’s susceptibility to famine.

Tigray’s interim administration has declared a disaster emergency, but its capabilities are restrained. The international response has been hindered by concerns over aid diversion, leading to a temporary suspension of food aid from USAID and the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP). Despite the partial resumption of aid, the assistance reaching those in need remains inadequate.

Call for Immediate Intervention

Getachew Reda’s urgent appeal to the Ethiopian government and the international community underscores the gravity of the impending humanitarian crisis. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has spotlighted deteriorating drought conditions across parts of Ethiopia. It anticipates a further decline in food security, particularly affecting displaced populations. Without immediate, coordinated intervention, Tigray’s famine risk may transform into a grim reality.

Ethiopia Human Rights
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

