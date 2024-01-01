en English
Africa

Ethiopia’s Strategic Move: Unveiling Plans for Port and Military Base in Somaliland

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Ethiopia's Strategic Move: Unveiling Plans for Port and Military Base in Somaliland

Prime Minister of Ethiopia has declared plans to construct a port and military base in Somaliland, a region internationally recognized as part of Somalia but has self-proclaimed its independence. This proposition denotes a substantial stride for Ethiopia, a landlocked nation heavily dependent on port access for international commerce. The potential infrastructure in Somaliland could bolster Ethiopia’s strategic and economic interests, furnishing a direct sea route and possibly mitigating its reliance on other regional ports.

A Strategic Move

As a landlocked country, Ethiopia’s access to the sea for trade and other maritime activities is restricted. This has led to a reliance on neighboring countries’ ports, creating economic and strategic vulnerabilities. The new plan for a port in Somaliland could provide Ethiopia with the much-needed direct access to the sea, reducing its dependency on other ports in the region.

(Read Also: China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advancements)

Geopolitical Tensions in the Horn of Africa

However, this announcement could escalate geopolitical tensions. Somaliland’s claim to independence, not widely recognized, and Somalia’s federal government’s assertion of sovereignty over the territory, could lead to disputes. The construction of these facilities could increase Ethiopia’s regional influence but may also invite international scrutiny and alter the delicate balance of power in the Horn of Africa.

(Read Also: Ethiopia Embarks on Major Transformation of Manufacturing Sector)

Implications and Reactions

The project’s announcement has sparked a range of international reactions. Some view it as a strategic move that could enhance Ethiopia’s economic and geopolitical positioning. Others, however, warn that it could further destabilize an already volatile region, potentially leading to conflict or exacerbating existing tensions. The situation warrants close monitoring as it unfolds.

Africa Ethiopia
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

