Ethiopia's Amhara Region Rocked by Deadly Attacks: 27 Killed in Oromo Zone

Since March 9, 2024, the Oromo special zone in Ethiopia's Amhara region has been the epicenter of a series of deadly attacks, leaving 27 people dead and over 40 injured. Locals attribute these "coordinated attacks" to the Fano militia and regional police forces, sparking a humanitarian crisis with homes destroyed, properties looted, and communities living in fear.

Escalating Violence and Humanitarian Crisis

The attacks began in Jille Dhumuga district, quickly spreading to several villages. Residents of Kolashi, one of the affected villages, reported the first attack on March 9 left one dead and two injured. Subsequent assaults have led to a mounting death toll, severe injuries, and significant displacement. Among the victims are women, children, and the elderly, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence. Medical facilities in Adama are currently treating 20 of the injured, while others are being cared for in towns closer to the conflict zone, amidst challenges posed by closed roads and the additional travel costs incurred as a result.

Community and Response

Online fundraising campaigns have been initiated to support the victims, showcasing a community united in the face of adversity. Yet, the underlying tensions between ethnic Oromo residents and the Amhara claimants over territory complicate the situation, with attacks reportedly aimed at displacing Oromo inhabitants. Efforts to get comments from local officials have been unsuccessful, and the Addis Standard has been unable to independently verify footage of the devastation shared on social media platforms.

Historical Context and Ongoing Tensions

The Oromo Special Zone and the adjacent North Shoa zone have been hotspots for violent clashes in recent years, involving the Fano militia, government security forces, and local armed residents. This series of attacks is not an isolated incident but part of a longstanding conflict over territory and power within the region. The Amhara region is currently under a state of emergency, reflecting the severity of the situation and the challenges facing the Ethiopian government in restoring peace and security.

As the community reels from the impact of these attacks, the ongoing violence in Ethiopia's Amhara region underscores the fragility of peace and the urgent need for a resolution to the ethnic and territorial disputes fueling this conflict. The toll on human life and property necessitates a concerted effort from all stakeholders to address the root causes of the violence and forge a path towards sustainable peace. The story of Jille Dhumuga is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict and the importance of dialogue in overcoming divisions.