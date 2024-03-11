Ethiopia's Amhara Region Faces Mineral Development Setback Amid Security Crisis

In a recent disclosure, the Amhara Mineral Resources Development Bureau has outlined the severe impact of ongoing conflicts on the region's mineral development. Haile Abebe, the bureau's chief, revealed that the strife has disrupted mining operations, significantly hampered the bureau's plans, and led to a drastic shortfall in job creation and mineral export revenues.

Impact of Conflict on Mineral Production

The conflict in the Amhara region, which has escalated since July 2023, has not only caused a significant disruption in mining operations but has also led to a dire shortage in the supply of gold to the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE). With 12 high-potential production licenses issued, only four remain operational due to ongoing security issues. The region, once celebrated as the third-largest producer of granite in Ethiopia, has seen a stark decline in its status amid the conflict. Haile Abebe emphasized the severe impediments to conducting mining-related studies, issuing investment permits, and overseeing the proper execution of granted permits.

The bureau's ambitious goal to create 45,000 mining jobs has been severely affected, with only 9,000 positions filled. This shortfall reflects the broader economic strain on the region, further exacerbated by the security crisis. The aim to export minerals worth $7 million from the region has fallen dramatically short, with only $400,000 achieved. This stark discrepancy underscores the profound economic impact of the conflict on the region's mineral development and overall economic stability.

Regional Stability and Future Prospects

Last week, the Amhara Regional Government announced that the conflict has led to the destruction of numerous social and economic institutions, with losses surpassing 15 billion birr. This situation not only affects the immediate economic prospects of the region but also poses significant challenges to its long-term stability and development. The ongoing conflict, coupled with the disruption of mineral development, highlights the urgent need for peace and security measures to restore the region's economic trajectory and safeguard the livelihoods of its inhabitants.