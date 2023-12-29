en English
Africa

Ethiopia’s Amhara Conflict Intensifies: Civilians in the Crosshairs

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:58 am EST
Escalation in Ethiopia’s Amhara region conflict is marked by a surge in drone attacks, allegedly targeting civilians, intensifying the crisis. November 30 bore witness to the horrors of such an attack in Wegel Tena, claiming the lives of five innocent bystanders. Subsequent strikes haven’t spared even medical facilities, with one such attack annihilating an ambulance and its occupants, including hospital staff and bystanders.

War Unleashed

The Ethiopian army, being the only entity wielding armed drones, is locked in a relentless battle against the ethnic Amhara rebels, known as the Fano. These rebels, once allies, have been waging a war without a formal structure across the region. This resistance has provoked the government to declare a state of emergency, striving to quash the rebellion.

Civilian Casualties: Collateral Damage or Intentional?

Reports of civilian casualties, including air strikes and shelling, have been meticulously detailed by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, and documented by the United Nations and the BBC. However, the Ethiopian army vehemently denies intentionally targeting civilians, claiming to exercise caution to prevent collateral damage. The surge in drone strikes is speculated to signal a failing ground offensive by the government forces.

Conflict and its Implications

The conflict, often referred to as a form of collective punishment, has ignited concerns about the blurry line between combatants and non-combatants. Civil society organizations have urged for dialogue and cessation of hostilities, but the government stands firm, asserting that the conflict is on the verge of conclusion. The credibility of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is under scrutiny from the rebels, deeming him untrustworthy, thus jeopardizing the prospects for peace talks. The conflict, it is speculated, may extend into 2024, with the government potentially leaning further on its drone arsenal.

Africa Ethiopia
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

