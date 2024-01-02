en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

In a move to bolster Ethiopia’s agricultural sector, the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI), a beneficiary of Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) funding, has issued a call for consulting services. This initiative targets a comprehensive assessment of the Ethiopian seed value chain, with a particular focus on the Amhara and Tigray regions.

Seed Value Chain Analysis

The assessment will collate and synthesize existing reports on the formal seed value chain, concentrating on 10 priority Agricultural Commercialization Clusters (ACC) commodities. These include essential food items such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, and fruit trees. The study will not only investigate the formal seed value chain but also delve into the informal sector, providing a holistic picture of the current seed system.

Expanding the Formal Seed System

Furthermore, an economic analysis will be conducted to ascertain the feasibility of expanding the formal seed system into rural areas. The study’s ultimate goal is to augment the use of improved seeds. This improvement will be measured through an analysis of access to markets, farming practices, and control authorities among other factors.

Call for Expression of Interest

In this regard, the ATI is soliciting expressions of interest from qualified applicants to deliver these services. As part of the selection process, a maximum of six applicants will be shortlisted. To be considered, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria, including having experience in similar projects, demonstrated risk management capabilities, and a commitment to uphold integrity and environmental standards. The deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest is January 26, 2024. Applicants seeking further information can directly contact ATI.

Liquid Biofuel Production in Eastern Africa

In a related development, the potential for liquid biofuel production in Eastern Africa, including Ethiopia, has been recognized. However, factors such as the need for appropriate policy measures, good governance, and cooperation pose challenges to its growth. The global demand for liquid biofuel is on the rise, and Eastern Africa countries are anticipated to play a significant role in the biofuel market. The economic viability of biofuel production in these countries is dependent on government policies and farm management practices.

Lastly, the article underscores the importance of significant investments in the renewable energy sector, including biofuels, to avoid exceeding the 2 C global temperature rise. This development signals a crucial shift towards sustainable energy practices in the region.

0
Africa Agriculture Ethiopia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation

By Wojciech Zylm

Gerry King Honored in Nigeria for His Contribution to Religious Media

By BNN Correspondents

Showmax Set for Major Relaunch: A New Era for Streaming in Africa

By Salman Khan

UN and EU Support Initiative to Lower Remittance Costs in Southern Africa

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Pens Contract Extension Amidst AFCON 2023 ...
@Africa · 48 mins
Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr Pens Contract Extension Amidst AFCON 2023 ...
heart comment 0
African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly

By Salman Khan

African Cup of Nations: Cape Verde Begins Training Camp with a Strategic Friendly
CILT International Appoints First African President in Historic Move

By Bijay Laxmi

CILT International Appoints First African President in Historic Move
Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon’s Support

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Black-Owned Businesses Flourishing with Amazon's Support
The Growth Lab Expands Global Research: New Insights on Economic Growth and Development

By Saboor Bayat

The Growth Lab Expands Global Research: New Insights on Economic Growth and Development
Latest Headlines
World News
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
19 seconds
D.C. United Poised for New Era with Troy Lesesne at the Helm
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
24 seconds
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird's Rivalry Takes Center Stage in New Broadway Production
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
24 seconds
Jason Kanzler Exits Astros to Join Chicago Cubs in Personnel Shake-Up
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
25 seconds
La Liga Standings: Real Madrid and Girona Lead the Table, Relegation Threat Looms for Bottom Three
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
37 seconds
Nigel Farage Criticizes UK Asylum Policy, Mulls Active Role in Next General Election
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
43 seconds
Mansfield Town Triumphs Over Stockport County in Nerve-wracking League Two Match
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
1 min
Fatal Insulin Overdose Sparks Wrongful-Death Lawsuit Against Medtronic
Washington Lady Lion Wrestling Team Shows Promise at Watkins Memorial Tournament
1 min
Washington Lady Lion Wrestling Team Shows Promise at Watkins Memorial Tournament
Montana's Education System at Crossroads: The OPI Modernization Project Debate
4 mins
Montana's Education System at Crossroads: The OPI Modernization Project Debate
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app