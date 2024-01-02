Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

In a move to bolster Ethiopia’s agricultural sector, the Ethiopian Agricultural Transformation Institute (ATI), a beneficiary of Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD) funding, has issued a call for consulting services. This initiative targets a comprehensive assessment of the Ethiopian seed value chain, with a particular focus on the Amhara and Tigray regions.

Seed Value Chain Analysis

The assessment will collate and synthesize existing reports on the formal seed value chain, concentrating on 10 priority Agricultural Commercialization Clusters (ACC) commodities. These include essential food items such as cereals, pulses, vegetables, and fruit trees. The study will not only investigate the formal seed value chain but also delve into the informal sector, providing a holistic picture of the current seed system.

Expanding the Formal Seed System

Furthermore, an economic analysis will be conducted to ascertain the feasibility of expanding the formal seed system into rural areas. The study’s ultimate goal is to augment the use of improved seeds. This improvement will be measured through an analysis of access to markets, farming practices, and control authorities among other factors.

Call for Expression of Interest

In this regard, the ATI is soliciting expressions of interest from qualified applicants to deliver these services. As part of the selection process, a maximum of six applicants will be shortlisted. To be considered, applicants must meet several eligibility criteria, including having experience in similar projects, demonstrated risk management capabilities, and a commitment to uphold integrity and environmental standards. The deadline for submission of Expressions of Interest is January 26, 2024. Applicants seeking further information can directly contact ATI.

Liquid Biofuel Production in Eastern Africa

In a related development, the potential for liquid biofuel production in Eastern Africa, including Ethiopia, has been recognized. However, factors such as the need for appropriate policy measures, good governance, and cooperation pose challenges to its growth. The global demand for liquid biofuel is on the rise, and Eastern Africa countries are anticipated to play a significant role in the biofuel market. The economic viability of biofuel production in these countries is dependent on government policies and farm management practices.

Lastly, the article underscores the importance of significant investments in the renewable energy sector, including biofuels, to avoid exceeding the 2 C global temperature rise. This development signals a crucial shift towards sustainable energy practices in the region.