en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ethiopia

Ethiopian PM’s Christmas Gesture: Sharing Food With Low-Income Staff and Orphans

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
Ethiopian PM’s Christmas Gesture: Sharing Food With Low-Income Staff and Orphans

In a grand display of Christmas spirit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia demonstrated an act of kindness that has resonated deeply with the nation. He brought the holiday cheer to 225 low-income staff members working at the Office of the Prime Minister, along with several orphaned children supported by the office. The Prime Minister’s act of sharing food, a long-held Ethiopian tradition during the holiday season, has encapsulated the essence of the upcoming 2024 Ethiopian Christmas to be celebrated on the following Sunday.

A Traditional Act of Generosity

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s act was not just a spontaneous gesture but a reflection of a deeply rooted tradition in Ethiopian culture. Sharing food items with those less fortunate during the holiday season is a common practice, intended to bring joy and show support to those in need. The Prime Minister’s act of kindness reverberated through the halls of the Prime Minister’s office, reaching not only the 225 low-income staff members but also the orphaned children who are under the care of the office.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went beyond the conventional sharing of food items. He included edible oil and wheat flour in the food packages, essential ingredients in Ethiopian cuisine, and a sign of his attentiveness to the needs of those he’s helping. The act was a testament of the Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting the less fortunate, a message that resonates deeply within the Ethiopian community.

An Anticipation of the Ethiopian Christmas

As the nation prepares for the upcoming Genna Holiday, also known as Ethiopian Christmas, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s act serves as a poignant reminder of the spirit of the season. It is a time for sharing, caring, and making sure that no one is left out of the celebrations, especially those who are most in need. Through this act, the Prime Minister has set an example that many will hopefully follow, making this holiday season a truly special one for all Ethiopians.

0
Ethiopia
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ethiopia

See more
1 hour ago
Residents of Burco Protest Against Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Sea Deal
Residents of Burco, the second-largest city in Somaliland, have taken to the streets, their voices echoing in unison against a recently inked maritime agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland. Chants of ‘Our sea is not for sale’ reverberated through the city’s bylanes, reflecting the potent discontent and anxiety that have gripped the local populace. Protest Against
Residents of Burco Protest Against Controversial Ethiopia-Somaliland Sea Deal
Amid Conflict, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Celebrate Genna
4 hours ago
Amid Conflict, Ethiopian Orthodox Christians Celebrate Genna
Genna: Ethiopian Christians Mark Christmas with Vibrant Celebrations
8 hours ago
Genna: Ethiopian Christians Mark Christmas with Vibrant Celebrations
Unprecedented Protests in Awdal Region Over Ethiopia's Actions
1 hour ago
Unprecedented Protests in Awdal Region Over Ethiopia's Actions
Ethiopia Media Sector Alliance Reviews Four-Year Progress Amidst Challenges in Journalism
2 hours ago
Ethiopia Media Sector Alliance Reviews Four-Year Progress Amidst Challenges in Journalism
Tigist Ketema Sets New World Record for Fastest Marathon Debut
3 hours ago
Tigist Ketema Sets New World Record for Fastest Marathon Debut
Latest Headlines
World News
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
48 seconds
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
1 min
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
2 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
2 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
2 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
2 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
3 mins
Kansas City Royals and Chiefs' Future in Jackson County Hinges on Sales Tax Extension
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
3 mins
Kriya Therapeutics to Advance Gene Therapy Candidates into Clinical Trials
Populist Politics and Party Turmoil: Navigating the UK's Upcoming General Election
3 mins
Populist Politics and Party Turmoil: Navigating the UK's Upcoming General Election
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app