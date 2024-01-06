Ethiopian PM’s Christmas Gesture: Sharing Food With Low-Income Staff and Orphans

In a grand display of Christmas spirit, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia demonstrated an act of kindness that has resonated deeply with the nation. He brought the holiday cheer to 225 low-income staff members working at the Office of the Prime Minister, along with several orphaned children supported by the office. The Prime Minister’s act of sharing food, a long-held Ethiopian tradition during the holiday season, has encapsulated the essence of the upcoming 2024 Ethiopian Christmas to be celebrated on the following Sunday.

A Traditional Act of Generosity

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s act was not just a spontaneous gesture but a reflection of a deeply rooted tradition in Ethiopian culture. Sharing food items with those less fortunate during the holiday season is a common practice, intended to bring joy and show support to those in need. The Prime Minister’s act of kindness reverberated through the halls of the Prime Minister’s office, reaching not only the 225 low-income staff members but also the orphaned children who are under the care of the office.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed went beyond the conventional sharing of food items. He included edible oil and wheat flour in the food packages, essential ingredients in Ethiopian cuisine, and a sign of his attentiveness to the needs of those he’s helping. The act was a testament of the Prime Minister’s commitment to supporting the less fortunate, a message that resonates deeply within the Ethiopian community.

An Anticipation of the Ethiopian Christmas

As the nation prepares for the upcoming Genna Holiday, also known as Ethiopian Christmas, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s act serves as a poignant reminder of the spirit of the season. It is a time for sharing, caring, and making sure that no one is left out of the celebrations, especially those who are most in need. Through this act, the Prime Minister has set an example that many will hopefully follow, making this holiday season a truly special one for all Ethiopians.