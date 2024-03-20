Ethiopian Crisis: 27 Killed in Oromo Zone Attacks, Fano Militia and Police Blamed

Violence has once again erupted in Ethiopia, this time in the Oromo special zone of the Amhara region, leaving a trail of death, injuries, and destruction. Over a series of attacks that began on March 9, 2024, locals have reported a death toll of 27 civilians with more than 40 others sustaining injuries. These incidents have been attributed to the Fano militia and uniformed regional police forces, marking a concerning escalation in the region's ongoing ethnic and political tensions.

Chronology of Chaos

The initial attack, which took place in the village of Kolashi on March 9, claimed one life and left two individuals injured, sparking a wave of violence that would spread across several villages. Residents describe these incidents as "coordinated attacks", targeting homes, properties, and more tragically, civilians including women, children, and the elderly. The violence has not only led to loss of life and physical injuries but also caused significant displacement, with villagers alleging an ethnic motive behind the attacks aimed at displacing ethnic Oromo residents.

Response and Relief Efforts

In the wake of the attacks, the injured have sought treatment in various facilities, with 20 individuals currently receiving care in Adama hospital. Accessibility has been a challenge due to closed roads, necessitating expensive and lengthy detours. In addition to the immediate medical response, online fundraising campaigns have been initiated to support the victims of these attacks. However, attempts to gain comments from local officials have been unsuccessful, leaving many questions unanswered.

The Bigger Picture

The Oromo Special Zone and the neighboring North Shoa zone of the Amhara region have been hotbeds for violent clashes over the past years, involving the Fano militia, government security forces, and local armed residents. This recent spate of violence adds to the complex tapestry of ethnic and political tensions within Ethiopia, a country already grappling with multiple challenges on this front. Amhara region is currently under a federally declared state of emergency, which was extended earlier this month, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

As Ethiopia faces yet another tragic event, the implications of these attacks stretch beyond the immediate loss and suffering. They underscore the persistent issue of ethnic and political strife in the region, posing significant challenges to peace, security, and reconciliation efforts. With each incident, the fabric of the nation is tested, prompting a critical reflection on the path towards a peaceful resolution and the necessary steps to achieve it.