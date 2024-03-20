Ethiopia Detains 50 in Addis Abeba for Alleged Terror Plots, Urges Public Vigilance

Addis Abeba– On Tuesday, the Joint Security and Intelligence Task Force announced that it had apprehended 50 individuals suspected of being members of a covert group plotting terror and violence in the capital, Addis Abeba, and its surrounding areas. The arrests highlight ongoing security challenges in Ethiopia, as authorities grapple with internal dissent and threats of violence.

Uncovering the Plot: A Five-Month Surveillance Operation

The task force's statement revealed that the arrest was the result of a secretive operation that followed five months of surveillance. Among the 50 suspects, Nigatu Gebreyesus, also known as Abraham, was identified as the group’s leader, with Fasil Getachew and Tewolde Birhan playing key roles in finance, logistics, and resource mobilization. Additionally, the involvement of Dawit Woldegiorgis, Habtamu Ayalew, and Mesay Mekonnen as coordinators based in foreign countries underlines the international dimension of the alleged plot. This operation underscores the government's resolve to preempt threats to national security, leveraging intelligence and law enforcement capabilities.

Weapons, Bombs, and Incendiary Materials Seized

The suspects were found in possession of various weapons, snipers, bombs, incendiary materials, currency notes from different countries, bank books, and various documents. This cache of materials indicates the seriousness of the threat posed by the group, according to the task force. Critics, however, have raised concerns about the authenticity of evidence presented and the potential for ethnic targeting, particularly against the Amhara community. Such criticisms underscore the complex interplay of ethnic politics and security operations in Ethiopia.

Call for Public Cooperation and Religious Vigilance

In its concluding remarks, the task force urged residents to cooperate with security forces in exposing such suspects and warned religious institutions to monitor and address non-religious activities taking place on their premises. This appeal for public vigilance reflects the broader challenges Ethiopia faces in ensuring internal security amidst diverse societal dynamics. The case also highlights the delicate balance between maintaining security and respecting religious freedoms and community rights.

This recent operation in Addis Abeba sheds light on the intricate security landscape in Ethiopia, where the government faces the dual challenge of thwarting terror plots while navigating the sensitivities of ethnic and religious communities. As the country continues to confront internal and external threats, the outcomes of such security operations will likely have significant implications for Ethiopia's stability and its efforts to foster national unity.