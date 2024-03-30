Ethiopia Charges MPs, Councilmen with Terrorism in Closed Court Session

In a significant development, Ethiopia's Federal High Court held a closed hearing for Member of Parliament Christian Tadele, Amhara Regional Council member Yohannes Buyalew, and Addis Abeba City Council member Kassa Teshager, among others, on charges of terrorism. This move has sparked widespread attention, shedding light on the government's crackdown on what it perceives as insurgent activities within the Amhara region.

Unexpected Court Appearance

The court session, initially scheduled for April 5, was unexpectedly moved forward, catching defendants and their legal representatives off-guard. Reports from family members highlight a lack of communication regarding the rescheduled hearing, with some defendants not being formally charged or consulted with their lawyers beforehand. The revocation of Christian Tadele's parliamentary immunity in March, followed by his arrest in August, underscores the gravity of the accusations faced by the defendants.

Charges and Allegations

According to state media, the defendants are accused of forming an armed faction with the aim of reclaiming 'Amhara lands' and imposing 'Amhara ideals' as the governing principle of Ethiopia. The charges include organizing, procuring arms, and conducting attacks against security forces and civilians, with the alleged activities resulting in significant casualties. This crackdown comes amid the government's efforts to quell unrest and assert control over the region, raising questions about the balance between national security and human rights.

Legal Representation and Defendant Complaints

The court's decision to postpone the session to the original date of April 5 came after appeals from the defendants' lawyers, who argued for adequate time to consult with their clients. Despite this, concerns over the defendants' treatment, including allegations of being held in inadequate conditions, were brought to light during the hearing. These complaints, alongside the court's refusal to transfer the defendants due to overcrowding, highlight the complex legal and human rights landscape in Ethiopia.