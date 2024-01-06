Ethiopia Calls Second-Generation Diaspora Home: A Journey of Cultural and Historical Reconnection

Ethiopia has announced a unique initiative, the Second-Generation Homecoming program, to reconnect its diaspora’s second generation with their Ethiopian roots. Launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the program is themed ‘Back to your origins’ and will span from December 30, 2023, to September 30, 2024. The initiative is an ambitious effort to bridge generational gaps and foster the active participation of second-generation Ethiopians in the nation’s developmental journey.

Unveiling the First Phase: Connect to Your Culture

The inaugural phase of the program, ‘Connect to Your Culture,’ is already in full swing in Ethiopia’s bustling capital, Addis Ababa. The focus of this phase is on reinforcing the identity and enhancing the understanding of Ethiopian culture among the diaspora’s second generation. The initiative is expected to trigger an awakening of their inherent cultural connection and enhance their sense of belonging to their ancestral homeland.

Following the initial phase, the program will unfold further stages including ‘Connect to Your Multi-Cultural Roots’ and ‘Connect to Your Historical Origin.’ The latter will coincide with key events such as the African Union Assembly and the Victory of Adwa celebrations. The final phase, ‘Leave Your Legacy and Save Your Holiday,’ promotes the spirit of volunteerism, encouraging participants to contribute to Ethiopia’s development by leaving a tangible legacy of their visit.

Rediscovering Ethiopia: A Tapestry of Events

Encompassing a wide range of activities such as Ethiopia Week, public lectures, visits to historical sites, and networking platforms, the homecoming program offers an immersive experience. Nabyu Solomon of the Ethiopian Diaspora Service mentioned that the initiative follows the positive response to the previous call for a homecoming during Gena and Eid. The overarching intention is to deepen the bond of second-generation Ethiopians with their homeland, thereby enabling them to be significant contributors to Ethiopia’s future.