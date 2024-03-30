Ethiopia Boosts Mining Sector: Grants Licenses to Four Firms with Over 3 Billion Birr Capital

Addis Abeba – In a significant move to enhance its mining sector, the Ethiopian Ministry of Mines has awarded mining licenses to four companies, marking a pivotal development in the country's economic expansion. The licenses were ceremoniously handed over by Habtamu Tegegne, Minister of Mining, aiming to spur advancements in bromine, granite, coal, and alluvial gold mining activities. This decision aligns with the Council of Ministers' directive to foster sector growth, with the licensed companies bringing a combined registered capital exceeding three billion birr to the table.

Strategic Investments and Diverse Mineral Production

The licensed firms have undergone exhaustive mineral explorations and completed comprehensive technical and financial feasibility studies, setting the stage for mining operations. Jereh Chemical Industrial PLC, a key player with a focus on bromine production, has committed over $39 million towards its projects in the Afar region. Meanwhile, Rafiq Husni Farisalqab Sequoia Mining and Processing PLC is set to embark on granite production with an investment surpassing one million dollars. Additionally, Sequoia Mining and Processing PLC and Oromia Mining S.C. have been greenlit for coal and alluvial gold production, with investments of 600 million birr and 222 million birr, respectively.

Revitalizing Ethiopia's Mining Landscape

This licensing initiative comes on the heels of a remarkable discovery announced earlier by the Ministry of Mines, revealing over 517 tons of gold reserves across various regions, including Benishangul Gumuz and Oromia. The exploration efforts spanning 15 years underscore Ethiopia's rich mineral potential and the government's commitment to leveraging these resources for economic growth. The entry of these four companies into the mining sector is anticipated to catalyze development, create employment opportunities, and significantly contribute to Ethiopia's GDP.

Implications for Ethiopia's Economic Trajectory

The granting of these licenses signifies a major leap forward in Ethiopia's pursuit of economic diversification and sustainability. By tapping into the mining sector's vast potential, the country is poised to attract more foreign investment, enhance its export portfolio, and strengthen its position in the global minerals market. The success of these ventures could potentially set a precedent for future mining activities, encouraging more domestic and international companies to explore Ethiopia's untapped mineral resources. As Ethiopia embarks on this ambitious path, the world watches closely, anticipating the ripple effects these developments will have on the broader African mining industry.