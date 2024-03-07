Beware of Fake Canadian Work Opportunity Hoax Targeting Ethiopians and Eritreans

Recent social media posts have falsely advertised "free" work opportunities in Canada for Ethiopians and Eritreans, sparking significant interest and confusion among netizens. A Facebook page, masquerading as the Ethiopian embassy in Canada, falsely claimed that 10,000 job positions, including visa and travel costs, were available, a statement that has been debunked by both Canadian immigration authorities and AFP Fact Check.

Unmasking the Hoax

The deceptive offer was circulated by a Facebook page titled "Ethio Canadian Embassy," promising employment in Canada with purported backing from Ethiopian diplomatic entities. However, this page, created on February 19, 2024, and lacking substantial followers, bears no affiliation with the official Ethiopian embassy in Canada. Detailed analysis by AFP Fact Check revealed discrepancies in the embassy's stamps and the ambassador's name used in the hoax, further confirming its fraudulent nature.

Upon investigation, the Canadian government's immigration ministry and the Ethiopian embassy in Canada both confirmed the non-existence of the alleged program. The misleading posts exploit the aspirations of many Ethiopians and Eritreans, aiming to deceive individuals into paying a processing fee for non-existent jobs. Authorities have issued warnings and are raising awareness regarding such immigration frauds, urging people to verify information through official channels.

Implications and Warnings

This incident underscores the broader issue of online scams targeting vulnerable populations seeking better opportunities abroad. It highlights the importance of critical scrutiny of online offers and the need for heightened digital literacy among internet users. As authorities work to combat such fraudulent activities, the episode serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of misinformation and the exploitation of hopeful migrants.