Babikri: A New Settlement Providing Refuge for Ethiopian Refugees

In the heart of Eastern Sudan, a beacon of hope has emerged for Ethiopian refugees in the form of a new settlement named Babikri. Established in Gedaref State, this initiative is the combined effort of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Sudanese Government. Launched on November 28, 2021, Babikri has become a refuge for those fleeing from dire situations, sparked by a significant influx of refugees into the region.

Relocation from Transit Centers

The inception of Babikri came as a response to the urgent need to relocate refugees from temporary transit centers at the border. These centers, initially established to provide immediate shelter for incoming refugees, were quickly overwhelmed due to the sheer volume of individuals seeking refuge. The creation of the Babikri settlement offered a more sustainable solution, providing refugees with a more long-term place of residence.

A Safe Haven for the Qemant Ethnic Group

The majority of the residents in the new settlement are from the Qemant ethnic group. As of the end of December 2023, Babikri settlement has become home to 2,857 refugees. This number signifies not just the individuals who have found a safe haven, but also the successful collaboration between the UNHCR, the Sudanese Government, and other partners in addressing the humanitarian crisis.

Biometric Registration for Assistance

In addition to providing shelter, each refugee at the settlement has undergone biometric registration. This process, crucial in ensuring that they receive the necessary assistance, further underscores the commitment to addressing the needs of the displaced Ethiopian population. It ensures that aid is effectively distributed, and every registered individual receives the care they require.

The establishment of the Babikri settlement stands as a testament to what can be achieved through international collaboration in times of crisis. It offers more than just a physical space for refugees; it provides a sense of community, safety, and hope for a better future.