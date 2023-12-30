African Union Commission Provides $1M Grant to Support Peace Efforts in Ethiopia’s Tigray Region

The African Union Commission (AUC) has offered a lifeline of $1,000,000 to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. This grant, designed to bolster peace efforts in the Tigray region, was inked on December 28, 2023, and forms part of the African Union’s (AU) commitment to assist in the application of the Disarmament, Demobilisation, and Reintegration (DDR) program in the region.

Significant Milestone

The funding is sourced from the Crisis Reserve Facility of the AU Peace Fund, which was operationalized in 2023. This agreement marks a significant milestone as Ethiopia becomes the first member state to directly benefit from the AU Peace Fund. The Chairperson of the AUC, H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed his approval of the agreement, singling out this event as a momentous occasion in the history of the AU.

Commitment to Peace

The Chairperson also commended the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, and Getachew Reda, the Head of the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray, for their unwavering commitment to the implementation of the peace agreements. Their dedication is expected to further strengthen the peace initiatives in the Tigray region, an area that has been severely scarred by conflict.

Expected Impact of the Grant

This financial injection is more than just a monetary contribution; it is a beacon of hope for a region in desperate need of peace and stability. The grant is anticipated to have a far-reaching impact, contributing significantly to the efforts to restore peace in the Tigray region. The AU’s support extends beyond the boundaries of Ethiopia, sending a strong message to the rest of the continent that peace is an attainable goal when there is unified support and commitment.