India and Eswatini Forge Stronger Ties in Comprehensive Bilateral Consultations in Mbabane

In the serene capital of Mbabane, a significant dialogue unfolded on February 19, marking the second Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Eswatini. At the heart of these discussions were Shri Puneet R. Kundal, Additional Secretary (E&SA) from India, and H.E. Mr. Sizwe Newman Ntshangase, Principal Secretary of the Eswatini Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Together, they co-chaired a session that not only reviewed the existing bilateral ties but also charted the course for future cooperation across multiple sectors.

Advertisment

Expanding Horizons: Trade, Defence, and Diplomacy

The consultations delved into a wide array of topics, from political exchanges to development partnership projects, underscoring the multifaceted relationship between the two nations. Defence cooperation emerged as a significant area of discussion, alongside trade and economic issues, reflecting the depth of the strategic ties. The meeting also focused on enhancing cooperation in agriculture, education, health, digital technology, renewable energy, and art & culture, showcasing the broad spectrum of mutual interests.

Building Bridges: Consular Matters and Multilateral Engagement

Advertisment

Amidst the discussions, consular matters were addressed, facilitating smoother interactions for citizens of both countries. Moreover, the dialogue ventured into multilateral issues, including UN Security Council reforms and regional peace and security, demonstrating the global dimension of the India-Eswatini partnership. The announcement of Eswatini's decision to open its High Commission in India was a testament to the strengthening diplomatic bonds.

Path Forward: A Commitment to Enhanced Cooperation

Both delegations expressed satisfaction with the trajectory of their bilateral relations, emphasizing the need for continued high-level exchanges. The agreement to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in 2025 in New Delhi is a clear indicator of the commitment of both nations to not just maintain but also amplify their partnership. With a focus on mutual interests and multilateral cooperation, India and Eswatini are set to embark on a journey of enhanced collaboration, promising a future of shared growth and prosperity.

The second Foreign Office Consultations between India and Eswatini have not only spotlighted the robust and dynamic relationship between the two countries but have also laid down a solid foundation for future engagements. As both nations look forward to their next meeting in New Delhi, the spirit of cooperation and mutual respect continues to be the guiding force in their bilateral ties, poised for new heights in the years to come.