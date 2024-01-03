en English
Eswatini

Eswatini’s New Year’s Celebrations: A Financial and Cultural Triumph

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Eswatini’s New Year’s Celebrations: A Financial and Cultural Triumph

In a dazzling display of festivity and financial prowess, Eswatini’s events industry rang in the New Year with an impressive E625,000 in gate takings, excluding revenue from food and beverages. This dramatic windfall was largely driven by three major crossover events: the Amapiano Cooler Box Party at Tums Waterworld Hotel, The Home Coming Crossover Party at Happy Valley Hotel, and the Crossover Party at iF’s Lounge and Bar.

Major Events Fuel Economic Success

The Eswatini events industry’s New Year’s success was propelled by the triumvirate of celebrations. The Home Coming Crossover Party, an elegant all-white themed event lasting two days, became a beacon for 700 attendees, accruing E315,000 in gate takings. The extravaganza featured luxury lounges and performances by renowned musicians, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display.

The Amapiano Cooler Box Party followed closely, collecting E250,000 from 1,000 attendees. The event was a showcase of South African musicians and the distinctive Amapiano dance, a symbol of the cultural connect between the two nations.

Adding a final note to the tally was the Crossover Party at iF’s Lounge, with 400 patrons and headlined by German DJ Rulf Gum, contributing E60,000 to the financial success.

Eswatini’s Growing Events Industry

This economic victory signals a growing events industry in Eswatini, inching closer to the well-established scene in neighboring South Africa. The comparison with South Africa’s New Year’s celebrations, like the Cape Town New Year Carnival and Durban’s New Year’s Eve Beach Party, indicates Eswatini’s growing cultural vibrancy and economic potential.

Community Building and Economic Benefits

These events not only generate substantial revenue but also foster a sense of community and unity. They create lasting memories and a sense of optimism for the year ahead, indicating the transformative power of such celebrations. In essence, they are more than just events; they are catalysts for economic growth and societal cohesion, shaping Eswatini’s cultural and economic landscape.

Eswatini
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

