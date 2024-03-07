Business Eswatini and NAMBoard Join Forces to Empower Eswatini's Agriculture Sector

MBABANE - In a strategic move to bolster trade and advance the agricultural sector, Business Eswatini (BE), under the leadership of CEO Nathi Dlamini, engaged in broad consultations with strategically placed entities, including a pivotal session with the National Agricultural Marketing Board (NAMBoard). This session, represented by NAMBoard's CEO Bhekizwe Maziya, focused on discussing strategic issues central to the advancement of Eswatini's agricultural sector, highlighting critical interventions and exploring avenues for improvement.

Advertisment

Strategic Shift in Operations

In a significant development, NAMBoard announced its decision to cease direct competition with fresh produce importers. This strategic move was a response to stakeholder concerns about the adverse effects of NAMBoard's importation practices on the sector. The decision to discontinue these practices was applauded by Business Eswatini, recognizing it as a vital step towards promoting local trade and maintaining the sector's vibrancy.

Empowering Small-Scale Farmers

Advertisment

Another critical area of discussion was NAMBoard's aggregator function, a transformative strategy aimed at empowering small-scale farmers. This function allows smaller producers to pool their resources, thereby leveraging collective bargaining power to negotiate favorable terms with buyers and distributors. By facilitating the aggregation of produce, NAMBoard enhances economies of scale, reduces transaction costs, and improves the efficiency of the agricultural supply chain.

Advancing Agricultural Development

The consultation between BE and NAMBoard underscores a mutual commitment to advancing agricultural development in Eswatini. Both entities recognize the importance of strategic collaboration and innovation in addressing the challenges faced by the sector. The focus on empowering small-scale farmers through the aggregator function, coupled with the strategic decision to enhance local trade, marks a significant step forward in fostering inclusive growth and economic opportunities within the agricultural landscape.

As Business Eswatini and NAMBoard continue to work together, their efforts are set to drive significant advancements in Eswatini's agricultural sector. By focusing on strategic initiatives that promote local trade and empower small-scale farmers, these organizations are laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural future.