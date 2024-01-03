VAT Hike in Estonia Influences Cross-Border Shopping Patterns, Survey Reveals

A recent survey by Citadele bank has shed light on how the VAT increase in Estonia—from 20% to 22%—is triggering a shift in shopping patterns among the populace. The data indicate a burgeoning propensity among some Estonians to shop in neighboring countries, particularly Latvia, to offset the impact of the higher tax rate.

Assessing Cross-border Shopping Intentions

The survey was designed to assess the impact of the VAT hike on cross-border shopping behavior. Interestingly, nearly half of the participants (47%) were unfazed by the VAT increase and had not contemplated shopping abroad. However, among those who did, the attitudes varied. The majority (59%) did not intend to shop in neighboring countries, while 41% had already devised a plan to do so. A significant 21% revealed their intention to shop in Latvia, and 18% planned to visit both Finland and Latvia for their purchases.

Demographics and Shopping Decisions

The survey also uncovered a gender disparity in cross-border shopping plans. Men were twice as likely to plan shopping trips to Latvia compared to women. Furthermore, place of residence played a crucial role in shaping shopping intentions. Valga County residents led the pack, with nearly two-thirds expressing their readiness to cross the border for shopping. This trend was followed by nearly a third of people in Rapla and Parnu Counties. In Harju County, 29% plan to shop more in Finland and Latvia, and in Tartu County, the figure stands at 20%.

Considerations for Shoppers

Marina Hakiainen from Citadele’s Estonian branch issued a word of caution for those planning shopping expeditions abroad. She pointed out that the total costs of these trips might exceed the benefits, making them less economical than expected. Instead, Hakiainen suggested that local discount campaigns could offer more significant savings. The survey, conducted by Norstat, involved 1,000 respondents from each of the three Baltic countries.

Meanwhile, Estonia’s VAT hike is playing out differently across the supermarket chains in the country. While some supermarkets have been gradually adjusting their prices to accommodate the new VAT rate, others have chosen to retain the prices of popular goods to stay competitive. Retailers are bracing for a difficult six months ahead, with conservative expectations for sales revenue growth in 2024.