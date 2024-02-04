The Decline in Foster Care Interest in Estonia: A Deep Dive

In the heart of Europe, Estonia, a stark reality unfolds: the number of families willing to become foster families is on a sharp decline. Last year, a mere 51 children found new homes out of nearly 300 who required placements. This statistic speaks volumes about the foster care climate, showing a significant drop in the number of prepared families from 72 in 2020 to just 42.

Understanding the Reluctance

The reluctance to foster is not without reason. Prospective foster families are faced with the daunting responsibility of caring for children who often come with a history of trauma. These children bear a set of complexities that include various diagnoses, behaviors, and emotions. The task is immense, and the mental health strain on the Estonian population is a contributing factor. Prospective foster parents must take stock of their capacity and resources before embracing such a monumental obligation.

Financial Support Transition

Financially, the support system for foster families in Estonia has undergone a transition. The previous model, which was project-based and depended significantly on European Union grants, is being phased out. Now, public funds will finance support services for foster families. This transition, though promising, has raised new concerns. There is a palpable need for more specialized support services for the children themselves. Alongside this, there is a dearth of qualified professionals to provide these necessary services.

Government Intervention and Future Plans

The government has recognized these challenges and is taking steps to address them. By 2025, they plan to implement legal regulations to ensure consistent and diverse state-financed support for foster families. This move is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the foster care system and encourage more families to consider fostering.

The Root Cause

The reasons for children entering the foster care system in Estonia are varied. However, poor parenting skills have been identified as the most prevalent cause. The majority of these children were previously in shelters or substitute homes, with some placed immediately after birth or directly from their original homes. A few children managed to return to their biological families, though some had to be placed back into alternative care, adding a layer of complexity to the situation.