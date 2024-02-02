On April 5, 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned Estonia's charge d'affaires in Russia, Jana Vanamolder, in response to Estonia's plans to relocate tombs of Soviet servicemen from the Tallinn Military Cemetery. The Ministry expressed its opposition, labelling the intended actions as 'blasphemous' and contrary to international norms and morality.

Strong Opposition to Burial Site Relocation

During the meeting, the Ministry voiced their strong protest against the Estonian authorities' plans. The Russian side emphasized that such actions run counter to international practice and human ethics, potentially disrupting the peace of those resting in the cemetery. They warned Estonia of potential consequences if they proceeded with the reburial without the consent of the servicemen's relatives.

Accusations of Secret Desecration

Earlier, on January 31, the Russian Embassy in Estonia had accused the country of planning to 'desecrate the graves' by secretly dismantling tombstones and reburying the remains without public awareness or media coverage. The Russian side labeled these actions as 'vandalism,' putting a spotlight on the existing tension between the two countries regarding the treatment of Soviet-era military graves.

Russia's Investigative Actions

In light of the situation, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia has ordered an investigation into the alleged desecration of the graves of Red Army soldiers in Tallinn. The move exhibits Russia's determination to protect the dignity and respect due to their fallen servicemen, asserting that they will not leave such actions unanswered.