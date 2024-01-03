Estonian-Swedish Song and Dance Festival: Celebrating a Cultural Heritage

On July 6, 2024, the grandeur of Haapsalu Castle will resonate with the melodies of the Estonian-Swedish Song and Dance Festival. This will be the fifth edition of the festival, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Estonian Swedes, a Swedish-speaking minority in Estonia. The festival’s program, curated by Artistic Director Sofia Joons Gylling, will feature traditional music from the coastal Swedes and from the countries that historically had contact with them.

Embracing Bilingualism and Inclusivity

The festival will be a bilingual celebration, with performances rendered in both Estonian and Swedish, underlining the spirit of inclusivity and reunion. Participants from Estonia, Sweden, and Finland will converge on Haapsalu Castle, marking a cross-cultural exchange that echoes the historical interactions of the Estonian Swedes.

Reviving a Long-Lost Tradition

The Estonian-Swedish Song and Dance Festival traces its roots back to 1933, initiated by composer Cyrillus Kreek, who had a deep personal affinity with the Swedish language and culture. However, the tradition was interrupted and remained in abeyance for an astonishing 80 years. It was resurrected in 2013, and Haapsalu Castle played host to the most recent edition in 2021.

Dance Performances: A Cultural Showcase

The dance segment of the festival will be directed by Sille Kapper-Tiisler. These performances will be a vibrant showcase of the Estonian Swedes’ cultural identity, also known as Coastal Swedes, who have historically inhabited the coastal regions of Estonia. The festival, more than a celebration, is a testament to the endurance and evolution of a distinct cultural lineage.