Estonian Passport Climbs to Eighth in Global Ranking, Diaspora Support Initiatives Launched

The Estonian diaspora, constituting 15-20% of Estonians globally, is spotlighted in ERR News' weekly Global Estonian Report, launched in collaboration with the Integration Foundation. This initiative aims to connect Estonian communities worldwide, showcasing culture, news, and support programs tailored for Estonians living abroad.

Advertisment

New Grant Program for Diaspora Publications

This week marked the opening of a grant application round designed to bolster the sustainability of periodical publications within Estonian foreign communities. With a deadline of April 8, the program, funded by the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organized by the Integration Foundation, offers grants up to €7,000. Historical diaspora publications like Eesti Rada, Vaba Eesti Sõna, Meie Elu, and Rahvuslik Kontakt have played pivotal roles in connecting Estonians globally, transitioning from print to digital platforms to continue their legacy.

Estonian Passport Gains Global Prestige

Advertisment

The Estonian passport has risen to the eighth spot in the 2024 Henley Passport Index, providing visa-free access to 187 countries. This significant leap from its 12th place in 2023 underscores Estonia's growing global influence and the enhanced mobility of its citizens. The passport's ranking reflects Estonia's robust international relationships and its citizens' global footprint.

Commemorating Historical Diaspora Movements

In Pärnu, a memorial by sculptor Elo Liiv, commemorating the 1944 mass flight from Estonia, is set to be unveiled on September 21, 2024. This memorial, spearheaded by the Estonian World Council, honors the 80,000 citizens who fled the impending Soviet occupation, many through Pärnu, and acknowledges their contributions to Estonian diaspora communities worldwide. Additionally, numerous grants, competitions, and scholarships are currently available to support the Estonian identity, language, and culture among Estonians living abroad.

As the Estonian diaspora continues to flourish globally, initiatives like the Global Estonian Report and the newly announced grant program play crucial roles in sustaining the cultural and linguistic heritage of Estonians worldwide. The rise in the Estonian passport's global ranking not only enhances the travel freedom of its holders but also signifies Estonia's increasing prominence on the world stage. These developments, together with the commemoration of the diaspora's historical movements, reflect a vibrant and interconnected global Estonian community.