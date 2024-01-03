Estonia Commemorates 104th Anniversary of War of Independence

On January 3rd, Estonia marked the 104th anniversary of the end of the Estonian War of Independence, a seminal event in the nation’s history that established its borders and affirmed its independence. The commemoration, observed nationwide, began with a minute’s silence at 10:30 a.m., the exact moment when the hostilities ceased in 1919.

National Observance in Capital City Tallinn

Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, served as the epicenter of the solemn commemoration. The ceremony featured a speech by the Minister of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, at the Victory Column in Freedom Square. The event was attended by representatives from various sectors of society, including educational, fraternal, and religious sectors. The Estonian Defense Forces and the volunteer Defense League laid wreaths at the monument, paying homage to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Estonia’s independence.

Similar Commemorations in Tartu

Simultaneous commemorations were held in Tartu, Estonia’s second-largest city. The local ceremony took place at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence Monument with local dignitaries and military representatives in attendance. The nationwide observance of this momentous day underscores the enduring significance of the War of Independence in shaping modern Estonia.

National Flag Day Coincides with Commemoration

The day of remembrance also coincides with National Flag Day. Public buildings across the country display the Estonian flag from dawn until evening. Private participation is also encouraged, fostering a sense of national unity and pride. The armistice ending the war was signed on the last day of 1919, and the subsequent Treaty of Tartu on February 2 formalized Estonia’s independence and borders.

The War of Independence resulted in over 6,000 fatalities, including combatants and those who died in captivity. The annual commemoration, a tradition since the 1920s, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for Estonia’s independence and the resilience of its people.