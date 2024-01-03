en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Estonia

Estonia Commemorates 104th Anniversary of War of Independence

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 am EST
Estonia Commemorates 104th Anniversary of War of Independence

On January 3rd, Estonia marked the 104th anniversary of the end of the Estonian War of Independence, a seminal event in the nation’s history that established its borders and affirmed its independence. The commemoration, observed nationwide, began with a minute’s silence at 10:30 a.m., the exact moment when the hostilities ceased in 1919.

National Observance in Capital City Tallinn

Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, served as the epicenter of the solemn commemoration. The ceremony featured a speech by the Minister of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, at the Victory Column in Freedom Square. The event was attended by representatives from various sectors of society, including educational, fraternal, and religious sectors. The Estonian Defense Forces and the volunteer Defense League laid wreaths at the monument, paying homage to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for Estonia’s independence.

Similar Commemorations in Tartu

Simultaneous commemorations were held in Tartu, Estonia’s second-largest city. The local ceremony took place at the Kalevipoeg War of Independence Monument with local dignitaries and military representatives in attendance. The nationwide observance of this momentous day underscores the enduring significance of the War of Independence in shaping modern Estonia.

National Flag Day Coincides with Commemoration

The day of remembrance also coincides with National Flag Day. Public buildings across the country display the Estonian flag from dawn until evening. Private participation is also encouraged, fostering a sense of national unity and pride. The armistice ending the war was signed on the last day of 1919, and the subsequent Treaty of Tartu on February 2 formalized Estonia’s independence and borders.

The War of Independence resulted in over 6,000 fatalities, including combatants and those who died in captivity. The annual commemoration, a tradition since the 1920s, serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made for Estonia’s independence and the resilience of its people.

0
Estonia Europe History
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AS Tallink Grupp's Mixed Performance: Rise in Passenger Numbers, Fall in Cargo and Vehicle Transport

By Israel Ojoko

AS Tallink Grupp: Increase in Passenger Numbers Amid Cargo Unit Drops

By Justice Nwafor

AS Tallink Grupp: A Tale of Rising Passenger Numbers Amid Cargo Slump

By Muhammad Jawad

Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals

By Saboor Bayat

Estonia Legalizes Gay Marriage, Becoming First Former Soviet Republic ...
@Estonia · 1 hour
Estonia Legalizes Gay Marriage, Becoming First Former Soviet Republic ...
heart comment 0
Estonia’s Population Grows Amidst Labor Shortages and High Work Visa Approvals

By BNN Correspondents

Estonia's Population Grows Amidst Labor Shortages and High Work Visa Approvals
AS Tallink Grupp Discloses Insider Trading Activities

By Nitish Verma

AS Tallink Grupp Discloses Insider Trading Activities
Estonia Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, A Historic Step in LGBTQ+ Rights

By Geeta Pillai

Estonia Legalizes Same-Sex Marriage, A Historic Step in LGBTQ+ Rights
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
3 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
3 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
4 mins
Qatar's Economy Set for Rebound, Fueled by Non-Oil Sector Growth
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
4 mins
New Zealand Blood Service's Race Against Time Amidst Holiday Season
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
4 mins
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
4 mins
Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha: A New Wellness Oasis in Abu Dhabi
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
4 mins
Big Bash League Showdown: Unbeaten Brisbane Heat Face Sydney Sixers in Top-of-the-Table Clash
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
4 mins
Malaysian CSOs Call for Legislative Reforms, Inspired by Taiwan's Digital Democracy
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
4 mins
Toddler's Cancer Battle Exposes Family's Financial Strain
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app