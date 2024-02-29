Esther Art Fair: New York's Fresh Alternative Scene Debuts at Estonian House

Amidst the bustling energy of Frieze Week in New York, a new player enters the art scene with a bold, collaborative vision. Named Esther, this alternative art fair emerges as a beacon for galleries seeking a departure from conventional exhibition formats. Organized by gallerists Margot Samel and Olga Temnikova, the event is set to unfold from May 1st to May 4th at the historic Estonian House, promising a fresh perspective on art collaboration and community building.

Reimagining Art Collaboration

Samel and Temnikova, drawing inspiration from innovative initiatives like Basel Social Club and Condo, have crafted Esther to embody a spirit of experimentation and risk-taking. With a participation fee of just $1,500 and free admission for visitors, the fair aims to foster an environment that prioritizes peer support over profit. The duo's Baltic heritage plays a pivotal role in their approach, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to extend their community's reach and influence within the art world.

Spotlight on International and Local Talent

Esther will showcase projects from 25 international galleries, including Ginsberg + Tzu from Lima and Madrid, Gathering from London, and BANK from Shanghai. New York's own Someday Gallery and kaufmann repetto will also join the lineup, highlighting the fair's commitment to blending global perspectives with local flair. This curated selection aims to introduce attendees to a diverse array of artistic expressions, fostering a rich dialogue between cultures and communities.

A Historic Venue with Cultural Significance

The choice of the Estonian House as the venue adds a layer of cultural depth to the fair. This Beaux Arts building has served as a crucial gathering spot for the Estonian diaspora since World War II, making it a fitting backdrop for an event centered on community and collaboration. Beyond the art, Esther will offer a series of events, talks, performances, and dinners featuring Estonian cuisine, further enriching the visitor experience with cultural immersion.

As Esther prepares to make its debut, the art world watches with anticipation. This new fair not only challenges traditional models but also highlights the power of unity and shared vision in fostering innovation. By creating a platform where risk is rewarded and collaboration is key, Esther sets the stage for a vibrant exchange of ideas and artistry, potentially reshaping the landscape of art fairs in New York and beyond.