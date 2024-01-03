en English
Cargo Ships Trapped in Drift Ice Near Estonian Islands: A Frosty Encounter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Two cargo ships, Friendland and Bugoe, found themselves ensnared in drift ice near Estonia’s western islands, unable to navigate the icy waters due to overpowering winds. The chilling event unfolded on Wednesday when Friendland, journeying from Latvia to Finland, became immobilized near the northeastern coast of Muhu Island. Adding to the predicament, Bugoe, under the Portuguese flag, veered off course while on its voyage from Roomassaare Port to Stockholm.

Rescue Efforts Rise with the Frosty Dawn

As the sun rose on the icy panorama, rescue efforts were set in motion. The ferry Toll, operated by TS Laevad, was dispatched to assist Friendland. The ferry, usually plying between Muhu Island and the mainland, was repurposed to carve a path through the ice to the beleaguered ship. With the winter schedule maintained and equipped with A1 ice class, TS Laevad ferries stand ready to assist in icebreaking when needed. Guided by the day’s last light, Toll was expected to reach Friendland by 4:30 p.m.

Unyielding Ice, Unyielding Spirit

Once Toll completed its regular trips, it joined Friendland, guiding the cargo ship south towards a pilot point. From this point, Friendland would embark on its journey around the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, towards its original destination, Finland. In contrast, Bugoe’s attempts to return to port were thwarted by the wind’s strength and low water levels. However, it is expected to return on Friday when conditions improve.

Authorities Keep a Frosty Watch

Despite their icy predicament, both Friendland and Bugoe posed no danger to their crews or the environment. The Estonian State Fleet, Transport Administration, and other relevant authorities have been keeping a close watch on the situation. In response to the ice conditions, the State Fleet suspended the pilotage of transit ships in the Vainameri Sea. This development may cause disruptions in pilot services for ships intending to visit ports within the affected area.

Estonia Transportation Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

