Baltic Art Breaks Boundaries: 'We Don’t Do This' Exhibition Opens in Vilnius

On Saturday, the MO Museum in Vilnius unveiled a groundbreaking exhibition titled 'We Don’t Do This. Intimacy, Norms and Fantasies in Baltic Art,' marking a significant exploration into the realms of sexuality, gender, and relationships through the lens of Baltic artists. This collective effort, assembled by curators from Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, presents nearly 300 artworks that delve into the evolution of societal norms and personal expressions of intimacy from the 1970s to today.

Unveiling the Layers of Intimacy and Gender

Curator Adomas Narkevičius expressed a keen interest in dissecting how gender dynamics and emotional connections manifest in everyday life, often in scenes overlooked for their apparent mundanity. The exhibition strategically navigates the visitor through various spheres of everyday life, demonstrating how gender is perceived and represented in settings ranging from the familial to the public domain. Estonian curator Rebeka Põldsam comments on the deliberate choice of spaces within the exhibition to highlight these nuances.

Merging Histories Through Art

The exhibition not only serves as a platform for contemporary discussion but also weaves a rich historical tapestry, illustrating how the art histories of the Baltic states intersect and diverge. The curators spotlight the pioneering work of photographers Milda Drazdauskaitė and Zenta Dzividzinska, who challenged the male-dominated sphere of photography with their pre-feminist ideas during the late Soviet era. Their contributions underscore the exhibition's overarching theme of challenging prevailing norms and celebrating the freedom of expression.

Global Recognition and Impact

Marina Abramović, the celebrated performance artist, visited the exhibition ahead of its public opening, lauding it as one of the most refreshing showcases she has encountered recently. Abramović's endorsement not only elevates the exhibition's profile but also emphasizes the universal relevance of its themes. Her reflections on the freedom of the body and the necessity to challenge societal limitations resonate deeply with the exhibition's core message, offering visitors a unique lens through which to reevaluate their own perceptions of intimacy, norms, and fantasies.

As 'We Don’t Do This. Intimacy, Norms and Fantasies in Baltic Art' opens its doors until September 8, it invites a broad audience to engage with the evolving narratives surrounding gender, sexuality, and relationships within the context of Baltic art. This exhibition not only marks a significant moment for the MO Museum but also for the broader discourse on how art can influence and reflect societal change. With its blend of historical insight and contemporary relevance, it promises to be a beacon for cultural dialogue and reflection in the Baltic region and beyond.