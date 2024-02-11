Essequibo Coast resident Romario Stoll, a man from Walton Hall, found himself on the wrong side of the law on Tuesday. Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) officers apprehended Stoll for allegedly possessing foreign marijuana, a strain known ominously as 'Creepy'.

A Vehicle Search Uncovers the Unthinkable

The CANU officers stopped Stoll's motor vehicle at Walton Hall. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered forty brick-like packages, each wrapped carefully in brown scotch tape. Inside these packages lay cannabis leaves, seeds, and stems. The foreign origin of the marijuana, coupled with the sheer volume, raised alarm bells for the officers.

A Trail Leading to a Housing Scheme

Following the vehicle search, the officers proceeded to Stoll's residence in the Charity Housing Scheme. Here, they uncovered an additional twenty parcels of the same narcotic substance. The total weight of the confiscated marijuana amounted to 23.4 kilograms, equivalent to approximately GY$8.4 million in street value.

A Not Guilty Plea and a Remand

Stoll was charged with trafficking. In court, he pleaded not guilty to the charges. The magistrate, unmoved by his plea, remanded Stoll to prison. He is expected to appear in court on March 1, 2024, for his trial.

As the sun sets on another day in Essequibo, the tale of Romario Stoll serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal narcotics. The foreign marijuana strain, 'Creepy', continues to cast a long shadow over the community, its insidious reach extending far beyond the confines of Walton Hall.

Stoll's arrest, while a victory for the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit, underscores the complex and ever-evolving nature of drug trafficking in the region. As the authorities continue their tireless efforts to combat this menace, the story of Romario Stoll and his 'Creepy' cargo will remain a poignant testament to the human cost of the illicit drug trade.