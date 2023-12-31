en English
Israel

Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:51 am EST
In a recent escalation of violence, the Israeli military has launched extensive airstrikes on targets in the central Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested that this conflict may extend for a longer duration than anticipated. The airstrikes form part of a broader confrontation that has seen thousands of Palestinians displaced, and an alarming rise in casualties on both sides of the conflict.

Airstrikes and Escalation

Residents of Gaza report that two urban refugee camps have been hit by the airstrikes. The health ministry in Gaza has revealed that since the start of the war, the Palestinian death toll has risen to 21,672, with a further 56,165 people wounded. These numbers, coupled with the displacement of 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, paint a picture of a rapidly worsening humanitarian crisis.

International Reaction and Further Developments

The U.S. has approved a $147.5 million emergency weapons sale to Israel, citing the urgency of Israel’s defensive needs as a reason for the approval. This decision comes despite persistent international cease fire calls, making the situation even more delicate. The Israeli military has been pushing deeper into Khan Younis and the central Gaza camps, causing tens of thousands of Palestinians to seek shelter in the already overcrowded city of Rafah.

The Hunt for Hamas

The Israeli military continues its hunt for members of Hamas, including its most wanted man in the territory, Yahya Sinwar, who is considered the mastermind behind the Oct 7 attacks. Retaliatory airstrikes have caused further casualties and displacement. In the midst of this, Israeli tanks have moved deeper into districts in central and southern Gaza under heavy air and artillery fire, resulting in more deaths and injuries. Despite efforts from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, the sides do not appear to be close to a ceasefire agreement.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

