Forgotten Heroes Rise: Eritrea's War Disabled Veterans Embrace Brighter Future

Empowering the Forgotten Heroes: Eritrea's War Disabled Veterans association Embraces a Brighter Future

On February 9, 2023, the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) hosted its annual activity assessment meeting in Asmara. The gathering echoed with the determination to enhance the lives of its members and celebrated their resilience despite adversity.

Rekindling Hope Through Partnerships and Economic Empowerment

The association's commitment to improving the well-being of its members was evident, with a focus on fostering partnerships and economic capacity-building initiatives. Regional association heads presented reports showcasing the vital role of partners and the association's efforts to uplift veterans' livelihoods through small-scale trade activities.

Among the successful ventures are bakeries, poultry and fish farming, which have not only provided sustainable income but also instilled a sense of purpose and self-reliance in the veterans.

Loans and Livelihoods: A One-Million Nakfa Increase

In 2023, over 6 million Nakfa in loans were distributed to 405 members, marking a one-million Nakfa increase compared to 2022. This financial support has empowered the veterans to establish and expand their small businesses, ultimately improving their quality of life.

Adopting Recommendations for a Sustainable Future

The meeting concluded with the adoption of several recommendations, including increasing partners' contributions, implementing sustainable awareness-raising activities, developing economic capacity, and following up on physiotherapy centers.

These measures aim to ensure the continuous growth and development of the association and its members, ultimately creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for Eritrea's war disabled veterans.

The National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans' annual meeting in Asmara on February 9, 2023, served as a testament to the resilience and determination of the nation's heroes. By fostering partnerships, focusing on economic capacity-building, and providing essential loans, the association is empowering its members to reclaim their lives and redefine their futures.

With the implementation of new recommendations, the association is poised to strengthen its support network, increase partners' contributions, and create a more sustainable and inclusive environment for Eritrea's war disabled veterans. As they continue to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, their stories serve as a powerful reminder of the indomitable human spirit.