Eritrean Dairy Entrepreneur Tigisti Hintsa Revolutionizes Farming with MoA Techniques

In Beleza, a village near Asmara, Tigisti Hintsa's dairy farm stands as a beacon of transformation and empowerment, showcasing the remarkable journey from a single cow to a thriving business. The farm, known for its traditionally spiced butter and other dairy products, has not only bolstered the local economy but also set a precedent for female entrepreneurs in Eritrea.

Groundbreaking Farm Management and Expansion

Tigisti's farming venture began in 2005, evolving swiftly from modest beginnings to a full-fledged dairy farm catering to the Dairy Farmers Association in Asmara. With around 20 milk cows, including both Holstein and indigenous breeds, her farm exemplifies sustainable growth and innovation in livestock management. The introduction of Artificial Insemination (AI) techniques, facilitated by the Ministry of Agriculture (MoA), has propelled genetic advancement and productivity, marking a significant leap from traditional breeding methods.

Empowering Women and Enhancing Livelihoods

As a wife, mother, and farmer, Tigisti embodies the spirit of resilience and dedication. Her story is a testament to the transformative power of agriculture on family well-being and financial stability. Beyond the economic benefits, the farm plays a crucial role in improving the family's nutrition and serves as an inspirational model for women in Eritrea. Tigisti's commitment extends beyond her farm, as she actively participates in community and social activities, balancing her roles with grace and determination.

Overcoming Challenges and Looking Ahead

Despite facing challenges such as food shortages and land insufficiency, Tigisti remains optimistic about the future, thanks to innovative solutions like the hydroponic system introduced by the MoA. Her vision for the farm includes transitioning to a more industrialized dairy processing operation, with plans to establish her own sales center and trademark. Tigisti's message to Eritrean women is clear: with hard work, patience, and dedication, any barrier can be overcome, paving the way for self-sufficiency and independence.