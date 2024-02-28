Eritrea Defends Human Rights Record, Critiques Politicized Mandates at UN Council

Eritrea has taken a firm stand at the Human Rights Council, voicing its commitment to human rights while challenging the politicization of country-specific mandates. In a speech delivered by Mr. Habtom Zerai, Eritrea's representative, the nation underscored its dedication to social justice, self-reliance, and infrastructural development, aimed at uplifting its citizens. Despite facing external pressures and politicized mandates for over a decade, Eritrea calls for a fair, cooperative approach to human rights issues, grounded in mutual respect and the principles of the United Nations Charter.
Eritrea's Approach to Human Rights
Eritrea's presentation at the Human Rights Council highlighted its efforts in promoting social justice and economic self-reliance as fundamental to its human rights agenda. The nation has been actively working on infrastructural development projects to enhance the quality of life for its citizens. Eritrea criticizes the use of country-specific mandates by the Council as politicized tools that serve geopolitical interests, arguing that they hinder the opportunity for genuine dialogue and constructive engagement on human rights issues.
Challenges of Unilateral Coercive Measures
The speech also addressed the negative impact of Unilateral Coercive Measures (UCMs) on Eritrea, condemning the Council's approach to justice as selective. Eritrea emphasized that these measures are counterproductive, undermining the country's efforts to promote human rights. It advocated for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) process as an equitable and effective mechanism for addressing human rights globally, highlighting its submission of the fourth UPR report as evidence of its commitment to constructive dialogue and compliance with international and national human rights obligations.
Call for Fairness and Cooperation
Eritrea concluded its speech with a call for a more balanced and cooperative approach to human rights, one that respects the sovereignty of nations and the principles of the UN Charter. The country reaffirmed its openness to constructive engagement and dialogue with the international community, urging for the abandonment of politicized mandates and unilateral measures. By advocating for a fair treatment and genuine partnerships, Eritrea aims to foster a more conducive environment for addressing human rights concerns on a global scale.
This stance by Eritrea at the Human Rights Council represents a significant moment of self-assertion in the face of long-standing international criticism. It raises important questions about the effectiveness of current human rights mechanisms and the need for a more inclusive and respectful approach to international human rights discourse. As Eritrea continues to navigate its path towards social justice and development, the international community is called upon to consider the merits of cooperation over coercion in the pursuit of human rights for all.