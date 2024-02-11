Empowering Eritrean War Disabled Veterans: NAEWDV's Annual Impact

In the heart of Asmara, on February 9, 2023, the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans (NAEWDV) convened for its annual activity assessment meeting. With a mission to uplift the lives of its members, the association announced it had disbursed over 6 million Nakfa in loans to 405 recipients, marking a significant increase of one million Nakfa from the previous year.

Advertisment

A Beacon of Hope Amidst Adversity

Founded on the principles of solidarity and self-reliance, NAEWDV has been instrumental in providing a lifeline to war-disabled veterans. This year's meeting saw the association proudly report the allocation of loans, aimed at supporting small-scale trade activities such as bakeries, poultry, and fish farming. These ventures not only empower the veterans economically but also help reintegrate them into society.

Collaboration: The Key to Success

Advertisment

The power of collaboration took center stage during the meeting, as members acknowledged the vital contributions made by their partners. By pooling resources and expertise, the association has been able to bolster its economic capacity, enabling it to provide more substantial loans and support a larger number of veterans.

A Call to Action

As the meeting drew to a close, the association issued a rallying cry for increased contributions. With the aim of reaching more war-disabled veterans and providing them with the tools they need to succeed, NAEWDV called upon its partners and the broader community to lend their support. By working together, the association and its allies can continue to create opportunities for those who have sacrificed so much for their country.\