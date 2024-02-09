Eric Metaxas's 'Letter to the American Church': A Call for True Prophets Amid Modern Challenges

In a world where ideological battles rage and fear often clouds judgment, Eric Metaxas, a renowned Evangelical author, has penned a compelling letter to the American Church. Published recently, "Letter to the American Church" serves as a rallying cry for Christians to rise above the fray, denounce the evils they witness, and claim their prophetic role in society.

A Call to Discernment Amidst Modern Challenges

Metaxas is particularly troubled by assaults on human dignity, such as abortion, euthanasia, and the imposition of transgenderism and homosexual activity as cultural norms. He urges believers to be true prophets who can discern God's will in the 'signs of the times' and proclaim it with both boldness and peace.

However, the Church's social teachings extend far beyond these concerns. Fortunately, Catholics have been blessed with popes who have spoken courageously about human dignity, family, the economy, the environment, and numerous other prophetic issues. For those who wish to heed Metaxas's call, the Church's Magisterium offers a wealth of wisdom and guidance.

The Dichotomy of True and False Prophets

In his letter, Metaxas warns against false prophets who ignore the challenges of the times and proclaim peace when there is none. He emphasizes the importance of discernment and obedience to God's voice, cautioning against blindly following self-proclaimed authorities in prophetic matters.

To be true prophets, Metaxas asserts that Christians must do more than merely speak hard truths. Charity must be their aim, and they must frame society's challenges in the light of faith. By embracing righteousness, holiness, and faith in Jesus and His grace, believers can become the prophetic voices the world so desperately needs.

The Role of the Church's Magisterium

For Metaxas, the Church's Magisterium serves as an invaluable resource for those seeking to discern true prophets from false ones. By looking to the teachings of the popes and the vast social doctrine of the Church, Christians can find the guidance they need to navigate the complexities of modern society.

The Magisterium's teachings on human dignity, family, economy, and the environment offer a prophetic blueprint for addressing the challenges of our time. By embracing these teachings and incorporating them into their lives, Christians can become the prophetic voices that Metaxas envisions – voices that speak truth with love and chart a course toward a more just and compassionate world.

As the world grapples with ideological conflicts and the erosion of human dignity, Eric Metaxas's "Letter to the American Church" serves as a powerful reminder of the prophetic role that Christians must play. By discerning true prophets from false ones, embracing the teachings of the Church's Magisterium, and framing society's challenges in the light of faith, Christians can help usher in a new era of justice, compassion, and peace.