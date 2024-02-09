Equine Industry Unites to Support Future Professionals: £29,500 Bursaries Awarded at CAFRE

In a heartening display of collective support for the equine industry, eighteen organizations congregated at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) in Enniskillen Campus. Martin McKendry, the Director of CAFRE, presided over the bursary presentation ceremony, acknowledging the generous contributions of these organizations towards the higher education of first-year students. The event took place on February 9, 2024.

A Beacon of Support

The eighteen organizations, many of whom have been long-term sponsors, collectively provided £29,500 in bursaries to students across various courses. This financial assistance aims to alleviate the financial burden of higher education in the equine industry, allowing students to focus on their academic and professional growth.

The list of sponsors included esteemed names such as Aga Khan Studs, Bluegrass Horse Feeds, Coolmore Stud, Danske Bank, Foran Equine, Godolphin, Horse Sport Ireland, Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, Moy Park, Norbrook Laboratories, Racing Academy and Centre of Education (RACE), The British Horseracing Authority (BHA), The Irish National Stud, The Underwriting Exchange, Thoroughbred Breeders Association (TBA), and Weatherbys Ireland.

Godolphin: Championing Career Development

Among the sponsors, Godolphin stood out for its commitment to fostering career development in the equine sector. As part of its efforts, the organization presented a Career Development Award to a final-year student of the BSc (Hons) program. Additionally, Godolphin offered work placement opportunities to four final-year students at Kildangan Stud, providing them with invaluable industry experience.

Gratitude and Hope

Anne Marie Dineen, the Chair of the Student Representative Council, expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards the bursary providers. "Their support," she said, "makes a significant difference in the lives of students, easing the financial strain of higher education and allowing us to focus on our passion for the equine industry."

As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere was filled with a sense of hope and anticipation. The bursaries not only provide financial relief but also serve as a testament to the industry's commitment to nurturing the next generation of equine professionals. The event underscored the transformative power of collective support, illuminating a path towards a thriving future for the equine industry.

In the grand scheme of things, the CAFRE bursary presentation at Enniskillen Campus was more than just a financial aid event. It was a powerful demonstration of unity and shared vision among industry stakeholders, a beacon of hope for aspiring equine professionals, and a testament to the enduring allure of the equine world.