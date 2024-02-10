Energy-Efficient Truro Home: A Blend of Old-World Charm and Modern Comfort

In the heart of Truro, a city steeped in history and charm, sits No.1 Kenwyn Gardens, an energy-efficient, detached four-bedroom house. Built in 2018, the property is nestled in a private close, offering a tranquil retreat from the bustling city life. The house, currently listed with Lillicrap Chilcott for £799,950, is a harmonious blend of period details and modern styles, making it a unique gem in the Cornish real estate market.

Advertisment

A Blend of Old and New

As you step into No.1 Kenwyn Gardens, the bright double-height hall welcomes you with its grandeur. The architectural design of the property is a testament to the seamless fusion of old and new. The large open-plan reception room, adorned with modern art and comfortable seating, flows effortlessly into the kitchen. The kitchen, a culinary haven, extends into a conservatory, providing a perfect space for family gatherings and intimate dinners.

The ground floor also houses a cozy reception room, ideal for quiet evenings, a cloakroom, and a large utility and pantry area. The property's design ensures that every inch of space is utilized efficiently, offering practicality without compromising on style.

Advertisment

A Sanctuary Above

Upstairs, the property continues to impress with four double bedrooms. The main bedroom, a serene retreat, boasts an en-suite bathroom, offering privacy and luxury. The stylish family shower room completes the upstairs layout, providing a modern touch to the period-style property.

A Garden Oasis

Advertisment

The exterior of No.1 Kenwyn Gardens is as captivating as its interior. The property sits on a broad corner plot, offering beautiful gardens that surround the house. The stunning trees and views of Truro Cathedral, the viaduct, and the Truro River in the distance add to the property's allure. The ample driveway parking and the park-like atmosphere of the gardens make this property a rare find in the city.

No.1 Kenwyn Gardens is more than just a house; it's a home that offers a perfect balance of comfort, style, and practicality. The property's energy-efficient design, coupled with its unique architectural style and beautiful gardens, make it an attractive prospect for potential buyers looking for a sanctuary in the heart of Truro.

As the sun sets over Truro Cathedral, casting a golden hue on No.1 Kenwyn Gardens, one can't help but be captivated by its charm. This four-bedroom detached house, with its blend of period details and modern styles, stands as a testament to thoughtful design and practicality. Nestled in a private close, the property offers a tranquil retreat, yet remains connected to the city's vibrant pulse. The beautiful gardens, stunning views, and energy-efficient design make No.1 Kenwyn Gardens a unique gem in Truro's real estate market. For those seeking a home that marries comfort, style, and practicality, this property, listed with Lillicrap Chilcott for £799,950, is a rare find indeed.