Empowering Women in Digital Cambodia: Ministry of Tourism Marks International Women's Day

Ahead of the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day on March 8, the Ministry of Tourism addressed women's role in the digitalisation of Cambodia's economy at a special event on their premises in Phnom Penh on Friday. Minister for Tourism Sok Soken elaborated on the numerous challenges facing women as the Kingdom undergoes digital transformation. He emphasized the importance of gender inclusivity and the participation of women in digital leadership roles.

Championing Gender Inclusivity in Digital Transformation

Minister Soken highlighted the importance of International Women's Day and the critical role women play in Cambodia's digital economy. He called for increased digital leadership training for women, urging leaders and officials to champion their participation in both leadership and official capacities within the ministry. "We aspire for the tourism sector to be competitive, inclusive, and sustainable, fostering resilience in the face of challenges," Soken added, highlighting the ministry's commitment to gender equality.

Breaking Barriers and Empowering Women

Only through gaining digital knowledge can women actively participate and find security in Cambodia's digital economy. Minister Soken advocated for vocational training in digitalisation to help increase women's economic resilience and ability to work. He also addressed the need to promote social morality and the value women bring to societal progress, diversity, warmth, and harmony. Encouraging full participation of women in the digital revolution is crucial for gender equality and empowering women, said Soken.

Future Prospects for Women in Cambodia's Digital Economy

The digital revolution presents new opportunities for women to exercise their rights, promote their status, and improve access to opportunities, thus enhancing their socio-economic status. The Royal Government has identified the empowerment of women as a priority, with the tourism sector playing a significant role in supporting socio-economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction. With a significant increase in both foreign and domestic tourists in 2023, the ministry's efforts towards gender inclusivity and digital transformation are more important than ever.