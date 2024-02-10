EU Elections: Errigal College Students Engage with Chris MacManus & Sandra Haughey

On February 10, 2024, Europe Direct Letterkenny welcomed Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus and local election candidate Sandra Haughey to Errigal College for an engaging dialogue with Transition Year (TY) students. The event revolved around the forthcoming EU elections, delving into the significance of voting and the EU's role in shaping policy.

An Enlightening Encounter

As the students eagerly gathered, MacManus took the stage to discuss the EU's influence on daily life. He highlighted its involvement in areas such as consumer rights, agriculture, data protection, and the right to cash. Emphasizing the importance of young voices in the democratic process, MacManus encouraged the students to exercise their right to vote and make a difference.

Haughey, a local election candidate, echoed MacManus' sentiments, urging students to become active participants in their communities. She shared her own experiences, emphasizing the power of grassroots involvement and the potential it holds to shape policy from the ground up.

Navigating the EU Legislative Process

During the session, MacManus provided valuable insights into the EU legislative process, guiding the students through its intricate web. By demystifying the process, he aimed to empower the students, demonstrating how their voices could contribute to the development of EU policies.

One of the key topics discussed was the Digital Euro project, an initiative that could reshape the European financial landscape. MacManus shared his insights on the project, explaining its potential impact on economic stability, digital inclusion, and privacy.

A Greener Future: The Renewable Energy Directive

The conversation also touched on the Renewable Energy directive, a policy aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fostering sustainable energy practices. MacManus, who has been actively involved in this legislation, shared his experiences working on the directive and its significance for Europe's future.

By discussing these topics, MacManus and Haughey aimed to inspire the students, demonstrating the tangible impact they could have on their communities and the broader European Union.

As the event drew to a close, the students left with a newfound understanding of the EU's role in their lives and the potential influence they could wield. The visit from MacManus and Haughey served as a reminder that democracy thrives on active participation and that every vote counts.

In the upcoming EU elections, the voices of these young students could play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Europe. MacManus and Haughey's visit to Errigal College marked an important step in empowering the next generation of EU citizens, nurturing their understanding of the democratic process and the significance of their vote.

As the students of Errigal College prepare to cast their ballots, they carry with them the knowledge that their voices matter and that they have the power to shape the future of the European Union.