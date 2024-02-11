Empower Lives at Eastside Community Ministry's CHAIR-ity Auction

February 12 marks the beginning of Eastside Community Ministry's annual CHAIR-ity auction fundraiser, a ten-day event culminating in a live auction on February 23 at Colony Square Mall in Zanesville. The ecumenical ministry, dedicated to transforming lives through basic needs assistance, education, and life skills training, invites the community to participate in this unique charity event.

An Ecumenical Ministry's Labor of Love

For over two decades, Eastside Community Ministry has been a beacon of hope for individuals seeking to improve their lives. By addressing immediate needs such as food, clothing, and housing, the organization lays the foundation for personal growth and self-sufficiency. Beyond these essentials, Eastside offers educational programs and life skills training to empower individuals and foster strong, lasting relationships.

One of the most anticipated events in Eastside's fundraising calendar is the annual CHAIR-ity auction. This year, the online and live auction will run from February 12 through February 24, with the live auction commencing at 3 pm on February 23. With the support of local businesses and organizations, Eastside has curated an impressive array of themed chairs and other items for bidding.

A Community Affair: The CHAIR-ity Auction

The CHAIR-ity auction is a testament to the power of community collaboration. Local businesses and organizations have generously donated various themed chairs, event tickets, gift cards, and merchandise to raise funds for Eastside's programs. This year's auction promises to be an exciting showcase of creativity and generosity, with a diverse selection of items up for grabs.

Bidders can participate in both the online and live auctions, ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to contribute to Eastside's mission. The online auction will be facilitated by auctionohio.com, making it easy for supporters near and far to participate. For those interested in attending the live event, the auction will take place at Colony Square Mall in Zanesville.

Empowering Lives, One Bid at a Time

Proceeds from the CHAIR-ity auction will directly benefit Eastside's programs, helping to provide essential resources and support to those in need. By participating in the auction, community members can play a vital role in empowering their neighbors and fostering a brighter future for all.

As the date of the CHAIR-ity auction approaches, Eastside Community Ministry expresses its gratitude to the local businesses, organizations, and individuals who have come together to make this event possible. Their collective efforts serve as a reminder of the transformative power of community support and engagement.

For more information about the CHAIR-ity auction or to learn more about Eastside Community Ministry's programs and services, please call 740 452 7519.

From February 12 to 24, join Eastside Community Ministry in celebrating the power of community and the resilience of the human spirit. Together, we can make a difference, one bid at a time.