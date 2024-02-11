Emperor Jimmu's Legacy: Japan's National Foundation Day Amidst Shifting Tides

Emperor Jimmu's Legacy: Japan Celebrates National Foundation Day Amidst Shifting Tides

Today, February 11, 2024, Japan commemorates the birth of its nation, a day steeped in legend and tradition. This annual celebration, known as National Foundation Day or Kigensetsu, marks the ascension of Emperor Jimmu to the Chrysanthemum Throne in 660 BC.

The Mythical Founding of Japan: Emperor Jimmu and the Sun Goddess

Emperor Jimmu, a descendant of the Sun Goddess Amaterasu and the Storm God Susanoo, is revered as the founder of Japan. According to ancient texts such as the Kojiki and Nihon Shoki, Jimmu embarked on a formidable journey from Hyūga, near the Seto Inland Sea, to Yamato, where he established his imperial court.

Jimmu's victory over rival clans and his subsequent unification of Japan have become the cornerstones of the nation's historical narrative, symbolizing unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

National Foundation Day: A Journey from Grandeur to Reflection

First established in 1873 during the Meiji era, National Foundation Day was initially celebrated with pomp and grandeur, featuring parades, ceremonies, and fireworks. However, following Japan's defeat in World War II, the holiday was abolished and replaced with a more somber "National Day of Mourning."

In 1966, as the nation began to rebuild and find its footing on the global stage, National Foundation Day was reinstated. The holiday now serves as a more subdued reminder of Japan's rich history and the perseverance of its people.

Modern-Day Observances: Commemorating Emperor Jimmu's Legacy

On this day, the Prime Minister of Japan delivers a speech to the nation, while the national flag is hoisted across the country. Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples hold festivals known as kenkoku sai, and traditional Mikoshi or hand-carried parade floats are carried through the streets.

As the nation pauses to reflect on its past, National Foundation Day also serves as an opportunity to contemplate Japan's future and the challenges that lie ahead.

Emperor Jimmu's Enduring Spirit: A Beacon for Modern Japan

Emperor Jimmu's legendary journey, marked by courage and determination, continues to resonate with the Japanese people. His legacy, encapsulated in the spirit of National Foundation Day, serves as a reminder of the importance of unity and resilience in the face of adversity.

As Japan enters a new era, the story of Emperor Jimmu and the founding of the nation remains a powerful symbol of hope and endurance, inspiring generations to come.